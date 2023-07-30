Matt Hardy claims today's wrestling is bigger than during WWE's Attitude Era

WWE veteran and current AEW star Matt Hardy recently claimed that the wrestling industry today is more prominent on a global scale than it was during the famous Attitude Era.

While the Attitude Era is heralded as the most successful period in the history of the business, the former WWE and TNA star argues that wrestling today "has a much more sprawling impact around the globe." He admits that the 90s was when wrestling was at its hottest, but also asserts that those same heights can be reached in today's environment.

The tag team veteran said the following on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast:

"Wrestling is really, really good now beyond a shadow of a doubt. I think it’s very different the way you judge the parameters of the entire wrestling industry. I think if you look back to the Attitude Era, it was more ingrained in pop culture. I think that people in America, you might even say North America, were much more aware of pro wrestling and it was cool, it was trendy, but it was very different." [H/T: Inside the Ropes]

Hardy continued, noting that there were far fewer viewing options for audiences back in the day, resulting in a mammoth amount of people tuning in to watch wrestling:

"Now, it is so much larger on a global scale. Sure, we got huge numbers where seven million, eight million, nine million, however many people would watch wrestling on any given Monday night back then, but it was very different. There was only 40 television channels then or whatever. It was much, much smaller as far as the things you can watch and your choices."

WWE and AEW's recent global events supports Matt Hardy's claims

While some would say that Matt Hardy's claims seem somewhat outlandish on paper, it's hard to argue against the fact that wrestling promotions are making their marks on more global markets.

This can be exemplified by how companies like WWE and AEW, the forerunners of the industry, are competently hosting more shows on international grounds.

WWE's recent ventures to Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom were very well-received. So much so that John Cena even teased potentially bringing WrestleMania to England.

As for AEW, they recently wrapped up their tour of Canada and are gearing up for a monumental All In event at Wembley Stadium. Despite this being the promotion's first trip across the pond, the show has already exceeded all expectations in terms of ticket sales.

To argue that wrestling today is bigger than during WWE's Attitude Era ultimately depends on what metrics are being looked at. Nonetheless, there might be some truth to Matt Hardy's statements.

