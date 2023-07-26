48-year-old star recalls having to "buy off" WWE legend The Undertaker after appearing in Wrestler's Court

WWE legend The Undertaker is best known for his lengthy tenure as The Deadman, but to the locker room, he was the judge. Matt Hardy recently recalled being called in for Wrestler's Court and how he bought his way out.

The Wrestler's Court was a way the WWE locker room put their peers on "trials" for mishaps that occurred amongst them. The Undertaker was notably "the judge," and JBL represented the prosecution. The system has notably come under fire in recent years, as some claim those in charge took advantage of younger talent.

During an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the WWE veteran recalled how he and Jeff mistakenly took Kane's first-class tickets, resulting in major confusion at the airport.

"JBL tells us right before the court, he said, 'Look guys, we know you guys didn't mean to do this. Michael's the one who put you up in the first-class seat, it's on him at the end of the day. So, we're really going for him. You guys just be good, make sure you guys get The Undertaker a fifth of Jack [Daniels]. He said, 'If you get that, you can buy off the judge."' [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Luckily for Matt and Jeff, JBL and 'Taker seemed to take a fair approach to the situation and instead grilled the young wrestlers instead. Other cases in the Wrestler's Court didn't go this well, resulting in the "trials" having a bad reputation today.

Veteran WWE manager Jim Cornette declines Matt Hardy's claims that he wrote him off

The Woken One notably had an X-spat with Jim Cornette and Brian Last after calling out the veteran manager's fans. This eventually led to an episode of his podcast, where Matt claimed that Cornette had written him and Chris Jericho off for 2020's Stadium Stampede match.

In an episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the WWE veteran denied these claims and said that he's simply been criticizing Hardy's wrestling.

"He's just so wounded, because he felt like that I said, 'we can't be friends anymore. I don't want to be his friend anymore.' I never said 'I didn't want to be his friend anymore.' He's doing some sh**ty wrestling, and they damaged his brain, and I'm sorry that all those things are happening," Cornette said. [From 02:06 to 02:23]

Could the men still end up rekindling their friendship? Only time will tell, but Jim Cornette will likely not lay off on his criticisms, and Matt Hardy will similarly continue to do the wrestling Cornette hates.

