WWE icon expresses displeasure after being left out of The Rock’s upcoming project: “How Embarrassing”

A WWE icon has expressed his displeasure after he was left out of The Rock’s upcoming project, Who Killed WCW? The show is produced by Seven Bucks Productions, which the People’s Champ owns.

The star who has been left out is none other than WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Flair was a vital name in WCW and was there with the company from 1993 to 2001. He has now taken to Instagram to voice his displeasure about not being involved in the project.

The Nature Boy had some choice words for the producers and name-dropped former WCW chief Eric Bischoff.

"As Usual More Bullsh*t, No Interview With Ric Flair Who Was WCW, And Who Made Everyone There For 20 Years. Run By The Same People Who Killed The Company. How Embarrassing!! A Documentary About WCW Without Me! And According To @EBischoff On @83Weeks, I Was The Greatest WCW Wrestler, And I Made Everyone In The Company As There Wouldn’t Be Anyone Without Me. Diamonds Are Forever And So Is Ric Flair! For You Haters, Please Go To 83 Weeks With Eric Bischoff If You Have A Problem!" he wrote.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell says Ric Flair cannot help AEW

Dutch Mantell recently claimed that Flair could not help AEW even if he wanted to because of his age.

The veteran was speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast when he spoke about how Flair does not appeal to the younger generation of fans.

"Ric Flair couldn't help AEW if his life depended on it because Ric Flair is 75 years old. He doesn't appeal to the young demographic anymore. I appeal to them more than he does, but the only reason he is there is because they... didn't he sell the Wooooo [energy] drink to them? [Yes] and I think they pick up his salary and he just got to be around," he said.

Ric Flair could see this as a cheap shot and want to prove the former WWE star wrong. It will be interesting to see when and how he could return.

