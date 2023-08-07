WWE icon speaks out about Triple H's 'secondary' comment after Tony Khan's clap back

WWE CCO Triple H's seemingly calling Tony Khan's AEW a 'secondary promotion' in the Peacock's The American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes documentary has got wrestling fans speaking.

Various wrestlers and people connected with the world of wrestlers are buzzing with opinions about the quote. While Khan directly addressed The Game's comments, wrestling legend Booker T has also spoken out about the 'secondary' statement during the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast.

"I don’t know. I don’t even really know how to approach it or take it. It’s a comment. [laughs] You know what, secondary could mean, I think, more than, you know, being in second. Secondary could be another company. Cody Rhodes grew up in the WWE, not TNA, not WCW, not AEW. That may be how I am; that’s how I’m approaching it…," said the veteran.

The two-time Hall of Famer continued:

"One could have played himself by even commenting. Because there again, for me secondary is not a bad thing. It could be again, New Japan, AEW, TNA, WCW, it could be anything. Cody Rhodes grew up wanting to be the WWE Champion, something his dad did not achieve. So that’s the way I’m looking at it." [H/T Wrestletalk]

Cody Rhodes' journey since his return to the WWE

The American Nightmare made his WWE debut in 2007 and has wrestled as several characters during his time with the Stamford-based company.

However, Rhodes left the promotion in 2016 and worked in other franchises, including ROH, IMPACT Wrestling, and AEW.

Cody finally returned to the WWE in 2022 as Vince McMahon's hand-picked opponent for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. Rhodes has had a stellar run since then. He went on to defeat Rollins thrice, with the third bout being a HIAC match that earned outstanding critical acclaim from Dave Meltzer.

Ahead of his third match against The Visionary, Rhodes tore his right pectoral muscle and was sidelined following his victory against Rollins inside Hell in a Cell. The American Nightmare returned at this year's Men's Royal Rumble match and won. However, he failed to beat Roman Reigns and capture the undisputed championship at the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Following WrestleMania 39, the former AEW star began feuding with Brock Lesnar after the latter attacked Rhodes before their tag team match against Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

Rhodes and Lesnar went on to face each other on two occasions, with both stars leveling the score with one each. Their rubber match took place last weekend at SummerSlam, with Cody finally settling the score against The Beast Incarnate. After the bout, the former UFC star shook the former AEW EVP's hand as a sign of respect.

