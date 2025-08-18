WWE Icon Wants Two Major AEW Stars to Be Present During His Upcoming Match Against Matt and Jeff Hardy

A WWE legend is set to compete against Matt and Jeff Hardy in an upcoming match. However, he also wants two AEW stars to be present for this match.The Dudley Boyz (aka Team 3D), The Hardy Boyz, and Edge &amp; Christian were responsible for putting tag team wrestling on the map in the early 2000s. The three teams arguably had one of the best rivalries in the history of tag team wrestling. Now, two of these tandems, the Dudleys and the Hardys, will lock horns one last time at TNA Bound for Glory 2025.On Busted Open, Bully Ray said he wishes to have Adam Copeland (aka Cope) and Christian Cage in the arena when he and D-Von Dudley square off against Matt and Jeff Hardy. In fact, the WWE icon wants the AEW stars to be seated in the front row so that they can be part of the special moment.&quot;The other night, they’re going to face Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian at the next show. I think they will go on to fight FTR. I think Edge and Christian versus FTR, whether it’s one match or a series of matches, will result in some great tag team wrestling. But if there are any two people that are synonymous with Bubba, D-Von, Matt, and Jeff, it’s Edge and Christian. I would love for Edge and Christian to be there that night, sitting in the front row, just so wrestling fans, one last time, could see all of all six of these men in the same place at the same time. It doesn’t matter who wins and who loses. It’s about the moment.&quot; [H/T: WrestlingInc.]WWE legend Bully Ray sent a message about his upcoming match against The Hardy BoyzThe Dudley Boyz reuniting to take on The Hardy Boyz is one of the most anticipated matches of the year. Since the bout was announced, fans have been speculating about how it would go down.WWE veteran Bully Ray recently took to X to encourage fans to purchase tickets for Bound for Glory so that they can watch Hardys vs. Dudleys.&quot;66 Days For The Fans. One Last Time. Get Tix NOW,&quot; Ray wrote.You can check out his tweet below.Bully Ray @bullyray5150LINK66 Days For The Fans. One Last Time. Get Tix NOW!! https://t.co/zzdSxPH8ZpIt will be interesting to see who will win this last showdown between the WWE legends.