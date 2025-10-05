WWE-inspired show should be hosted by Tony Khan in AEW, suggests veteran: "I am gonna apologize" (Exclusive)

Tony Khan does not have the best public image as the owner of AEW, but WWE veteran Vince Russo apparently has an idea that could change that. Russo recently suggested that the All Elite president should host a show inspired by the old Tuesday Night Titans show.
Tuesday Night Titans was a show that aired during the 1980s, where Vince McMahon was seen conducting interviews with some of the top stars at the time, in a style similar to late night talk shows. According to Russo, a similar show with Tony Khan as the host would be entertaining.
Speaking on Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran stated:
"Do you know what would be so freaking awesome? And again I am gonna apologize to the internet wrestling community up front. I swear to go Chris. Remember Tuesday Night Titans? Bro let Tony Khan host the show like that. How freaking great would that be if Tony Khan was in the Vince McMahon role."
Tony Khan recently announced a major star's return to face ex-WWE champion Jon Moxley
Tony Khan is apparently setting up a match between Tomohiro Ishii and John Moxley.
Taking to social media, Tony Khan announced the upcoming match. Considering the stiff fighting style of Ishii and Moxley's brutal arsenal of moves, it will certainly be a match to watch.
"#AEWDynamite Title Tuesday! 8pm ET/7pm CT THIS TUESDAY, 10/7 @JonMoxley vs Tomohiro Ishii After PAC challenged OC, 1-on-1, no Death Riders + no Conglomeration, now Ishii has challenged Mox to fight Tuesday Night! Mox vs Ishii Special AEW Tuesday Timeslot *THIS TUESDAY* 10/7!"
As of now, it remains to be seen who will emerge on top after the fight.
