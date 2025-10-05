WWE-inspired show should be hosted by Tony Khan in AEW, suggests veteran: "I am gonna apologize" (Exclusive)

Tony Khan does not have the best public image as the owner of AEW, but WWE veteran Vince Russo apparently has an idea that could change that. Russo recently suggested that the All Elite president should host a show inspired by the old Tuesday Night Titans show.

Ad

Tuesday Night Titans was a show that aired during the 1980s, where Vince McMahon was seen conducting interviews with some of the top stars at the time, in a style similar to late night talk shows. According to Russo, a similar show with Tony Khan as the host would be entertaining.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran stated:

"Do you know what would be so freaking awesome? And again I am gonna apologize to the internet wrestling community up front. I swear to go Chris. Remember Tuesday Night Titans? Bro let Tony Khan host the show like that. How freaking great would that be if Tony Khan was in the Vince McMahon role."

Ad

Trending

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Ad

Tony Khan recently announced a major star's return to face ex-WWE champion Jon Moxley

Tony Khan is apparently setting up a match between Tomohiro Ishii and John Moxley.

Taking to social media, Tony Khan announced the upcoming match. Considering the stiff fighting style of Ishii and Moxley's brutal arsenal of moves, it will certainly be a match to watch.

Ad

"#AEWDynamite Title Tuesday! 8pm ET/7pm CT THIS TUESDAY, 10/7 @JonMoxley vs Tomohiro Ishii After PAC challenged OC, 1-on-1, no Death Riders + no Conglomeration, now Ishii has challenged Mox to fight Tuesday Night! Mox vs Ishii Special AEW Tuesday Timeslot *THIS TUESDAY* 10/7!"

As of now, it remains to be seen who will emerge on top after the fight.

If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?