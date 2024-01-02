WWE would instantly push another AEW star on a "high-up level" after signing him as they did with Cody Rhodes and CM Punk, legend says (Exclusive)

An AEW star whose status with the Jacksonville-based promotion is currently up in the air would be positioned as a top-level superstar if he chooses to sign with WWE according to Hall of Famer Bill Apter.

The star in question is none other than former AEW World Champion MJF. The Salt of the Earth has been very open about his free agency in January 2024 and his recent World Title loss at the hands of Samoa Joe at the Worlds End pay-per-view has led to many believing that Friedman could be out of All Elite Wrestling this year.

Speaking with Mac Davis on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter stated that All Elite Wrestling will be fine if MJF leaves. He also discussed that Max would have the same presentation as former AEW stars Jade Cargill and Cody Rhodes if he moved to WWE.

"If the TV contract is still there and the rating and sponsors are there, they will do fine. If MJF goes to WWE, we saw when Cody went there when CM Punk went there, and when Jade Cargill was announced, the fans knew who they were. It's not someone that they're gonna start at the bottom of the barrel, they're gonna start him on a high-up level." [4:03-4:32]

Bill Apter further spoke on why former AEW World Champion MJF should join WWE

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently spoke about how MJF would want to join the Stamford-based promotion as he grew up watching it.

Speaking with Mac Davis on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter stated the following:

"MJF is a Long Island kid. He grew up watching WWF. I'm not speaking for him but if that's me, that's where I want to be. I grew up watching all these guys here now I'm a star in another organization and the organization that I was the biggest fan of, wants me, I'm going." [5:05 - 5:35]

