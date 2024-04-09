WWE intentionally took a massive dig at top AEW stars at WrestleMania XL, WCW veteran reveals what fans may have missed

WWE intentionally took a massive shot at two top AEW stars at WrestleMania XL, according to WCW veteran Disco Inferno. The talent in question are The Young Bucks.

Cody Rhodes made WrestleMania history in Philadelphia by overcoming The Bloodline and dethroning Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. In an electrifying main event full of shocking twists and surprise appearances, Rhodes pinned The Tribal Chief to finish his story of becoming World Champion.

The Triple H-led promotion released a video package narrating the journey of The American Nightmare heading into The Show of Shows. The video alluded to several past chapters from Rhodes' career, including a reference to his role in founding AEW. It even showed a photograph of Cody with The Young Bucks, his former Elite stablemates and co-EVPs in AEW.

Disco Inferno has shared his own take on WWE referencing Matthew and Nicholas Jackson in the promo package. The 56-year-old veteran has claimed that the Stamford-based promotion may have intended for the Bucks to be seen as fans snapping a picture with Cody Rhodes.

"Y'all didn't get that Young Bucks reference... They threw it in there to make it look like two fans taking a pic with Cody," tweeted Disco Inferno.

Rhodes himself spoke highly of his former colleagues ahead of his bout against Reigns on Night 2 of WrestleMania.

AEW EVPs The Young Bucks send a message ahead of footage from All In being aired on Dynamite

Wrestling fans are still buzzing from the thrilling conclusion of WrestleMania 40. On the other hand, anticipation continues to build surrounding the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, which will reportedly reveal footage of the backstage altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry at the 2023 All In pay-per-view. The brawl led to Punk's firing from the company and The Scapegoat's indefinite suspension.

The Best in the World unleashed a barrage of scathing comments regarding All Elite Wrestling and its CEO, Tony Khan, during a recent interview ahead of WrestleMania XL. The Jacksonville-based promotion seemingly came up with a response on the recent edition of Collision when it was announced that The Young Bucks would present and discuss backstage footage from All In 2023.

Amidst widespread speculation that the announcement was merely a ratings ploy or a creative swerve, the AEW EVPs sent a three-word message on social media. Taking to X/Twitter, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson wrote:

"Roll. The. Tape."

It remains to be seen what the All In 2023 footage will reveal on the April 10, 2024 episode of Dynamite.

Did All Elite Wrestling and The Elite play a role in Cody Rhodes' recent success? Sound off below!

