WWE legend admits he has spent "thousands and thousands of dollars" in his family's cannabis operation

WWE Hall of Famer and legendary commentator Jim Ross recently gave his views on cannabis and revealed that he had invested a significant amount of money in his family's business.

As a veteran of the pro wrestling world, Jim Ross has a deep understanding of how the industry works. However, he also has several interests outside of the squared circle, one of which seems to be marijuana. Apart from this, he is also famous for his barbecue sauce and beef jerky brand, J.R.'s Family Bar-B-Q.

During a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed his family's cannabis operation and their progress toward opening a dispensary.

"I’ve invested thousands and thousands of dollars in my family’s cannabis operation, which I think our dispensary is going to be opening in a couple of months as things seem to be progressing. Boy, there’s a lot of paperwork and a lot of legal stuff to get involved in this thing. Thus far, I haven’t had any issues. I won’t have any issues. I have nothing to hide," Ross said.

He further stated that there are beneficial uses for products like cannabis gummies, particularly for sleep-related issues:

"There’s a lot worse things that we can do with our lives than smoking pot. I think it’s almost worn out. I think there’s so many people getting educated to it. Gummies for sleep and things of that nature. There’s a lot of good reasons to consume the product.” [H/T - WrestlingNewsCo]

Jim Ross supports former WWE Champion CM Punk despite backstage controversy

The former WWE Champion has created several enemies since joining All Elite Wrestling in August 2021.

Many have questioned whether Punk will return due to previous backstage tensions. However, Ross believes bringing Punk back to the company would be a positive move.

It is rumored that Punk will play a significant role in the new AEW show, which will air every Saturday on TNT. Fans eagerly anticipate the former WWE star's return, with reports suggesting he may appear at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago on June 21 during Dynamite.

What are your thoughts on Jim Ross supporting CM Punk? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

