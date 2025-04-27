WWE legend agrees with Nick Khan, urges benched AEW stars to make money and not worry about their careers (Exclusive)

AEW and WWE never back down from taking shots at one another. In a recent appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Nick Khan talked about the ongoing rivalry between the two promotions.

WWE President made several surprising remarks about the Jacksonville-based promotion and other competitors during this interview. Khan also mentioned that some stars would be better off in the Stamford-based promotion, as they do not believe in "benching" wrestlers like All Elite Wrestling does.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, the host, Mac Davis, asked Teddy Long about his opinion on the stunning comments of the WWE President. The former SmackDown General Manager seems to agree with Nick Khan's remarks, as he found it odd that Tony Khan signed several amazing talents to lucrative contracts, only to never use them consistently on television.

"Yeah, that's somebody that is lazy, okay, and they don't care. So, if they can sit at home and get a nice paycheck every week to them, why not do it? Not really, not so much as that person being lazy, but you know you gotta look at this like this too, the man has to eat. So, if he's looking at this and he says here these guys here, they don't wanna put me on TV, but they wanna pay me. Well okay, I'll just let them pay me, so that's just sitting at home and getting money. So, let me correct that, I won't say that's a lazy person, I would say that's a smart person." [From 02:35 Onwards]

Teddy Long also shared his views on the AEW wrestlers who chose not to accept Tony Khan's decision not to feature them on television. While he criticized those stars for having a laid-back attitude, Long also stated that it was smart for the performers to choose guaranteed money over not getting enough opportunities.

"Don't worry about your career, just get all the money you can get and once you get all the money, you can make your own career."

The 77-year-old made a sarcastic remark on certain AEW stars, saying they should keep reaping the financial benefits in All Elite Wrestling instead of trying to craft a better career.

AEW recently parted ways with several talents in recent months

Tony Khan has been accused of signing talents just to keep them off WWE's radar. The AEW President has also been guilty of not letting go of wrestlers who feel dissatisfied with their position in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

However, the AEW President has seemingly begun to see the error in his ways. In recent months, All Elite Wrestling has released several wrestlers who had been vocal about their desire to leave the company.

Individuals such as Ricky Starks (aka Ricky Saints), Miro, and Rey Fenix were let go by the Tony Khan-led company after months of backstage turmoil. Other major stars such as Malakai Black and Saraya also moved on from the Jacksonville-based promotion at the end of their respective runs.

Most of these talents have already signed with WWE, giving the Stamford-based promotion a major boost. Meanwhile, All Elite Wrestling has brought in Josh Alexander, Speedball Mike Bailey, and Kevin Knight, who seem better suited to their product than the recently departed talents.

