WWE Legend airs disappointment over AEW not involving him during Jon Moxley's recent pay-per-view bout

Jon Moxley's clash against MJF at AEW Full-Gear has undoubtedly become a turning point for the promotion. Due to this, WWE Legend Jim Ross wishes he could have been involved.

While MJF is the reigning AEW World Champion, many fans consider Jon Moxley to be the heart and soul of the promotion. The Purveyor of Violence currently seems to be building up to a feud with the returning Hangman Page, but only time will tell if the two have their anticipated rematch.

While speaking on the latest Grillin' J.R., the legend praised the pay-per-view and expressed disappointment at missing out on being present.

"I watched [MJF vs. Moxley] back on my iPad because I went back to the hotel when I was finished with my assignment... I don't normally leave early, but I was done, finished, and did what I needed to have done and we move on, so I liked the show. I thought it was a good show." (H/T: WrestlingINC)

Jim Ross is currently not in the best space when it comes to his health, which could be why the veteran commentator was not able to give color commentary on Jon Moxley's Full-Gear bout.

Jon Moxley was originally pitched to be a member of the "3 Man Band" faction in WWE

Today, Moxley is recognized for his brutal disposition and penchant to put on some of the bloodiest matches in AEW. Despite this, the star has shown that he can be goofy when the need arises and was once almost a member of 3MB.

During a recent interview with Faction 919, Drew McIntyre revealed that Heath Slater initially pitched the likes of Fandango and Moxley as possible 3MB members.

"[Heath Slater] wanted a group. He started making suggestions of individuals he felt that would suit that role, like Fandango, Jon Moxley - you know today - Dean Ambrose, he's also got a bit of a quirky personality, he could see him as part of it," he said. (08:57 onward).

Luckily for fans of the star, across his long tenure with WWE, Jon Moxley was only ever associated with one faction, The Shield. It does beg the question, however, would the star have had a different career trajectory if he was associated with another faction?

