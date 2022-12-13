"He's got a bit of a quirky personality" – Former Shield member was originally considered to join 3MB in WWE

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently revealed that a former member of The Shield almost joined 3MB.

The Scottish Warrior signed with the Stamford-based company in 2007. He spent about seven years as an active competitor before the company released him from his contract in 2014. During the last two years of his first WWE run, McIntyre became a member of 3MB alongside Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal.

In an interview with Faction 919, McIntyre spoke about the formation of 3MB. He disclosed that Heath Slater initially suggested a few names to join his group, including former WWE Champion and Shield member Jon Moxley (f.k.a. Dean Ambrose).

"He [Heath Slater] wanted a group and they decided we're gonna give you that group... He started making suggestions of individuals he felt that would suit that role, like Fandango before he was Fandango... Jon Moxley, you know today, Dean Ambrose, he's also got a bit of a quirky personality, he could see him as part of it. Those were some of his suggestions," he said. [8:57 - 9:20]

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had other ideas for 3MB

Despite Heath Slater's suggestions, former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon had his own ideas for the group. The 77-year-old decided to pick two serious guys to join Slater in forming 3MB.

In his interview with Faction 919, Drew McIntyre further detailed how McMahon picked him and Jinder Mahal to join forces with Slater.

"He [Vince McMahon] went, 'no, no, I wanna see Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal, the two most serious guys'... Because he wants to see what we've got and give us the opportunity for our personalities to shine a little more... He was trying to bring something out of us while at the same time couldn't trust us in a prominent role but okay let's see if these guys can come out of their shell a little bit more with Heath. And that's why 3MB was put together," he explained. [9:26 - 10:04]

