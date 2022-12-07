"None of us are as close as we were" - Former Shield member makes massive claim about their current relationship

There aren't many modern-day factions that can match The Shield's impact. All three members are currently on top of the wrestling world. However, The Architect of the former faction, Seth Rollins, recently revealed that they aren't as close in real life as they were during their initial rise.

While Roman Reigns remains the biggest star on SmackDown as WWE's undisputed world champion, Seth Rollins has been the most prominent name on RAW over the past year. As for Jon Moxley, the former WWE superstar has been one of Tony Khan's go-to guys since he joined AEW in 2019.

Rollins, Reigns, and Moxley are focussed on their respective careers and are unsurprisingly not in regular touch with each other. The Visionary revealed that he occasionally bumps into Roman Reigns as they sometimes work the same WWE shows despite being on different brands.

However, neither Roman Reigns nor Seth Rollins have seen Jon Moxley in a while, as the AEW star has been "doing his own thing" since beginning an extensive run in Tony Khan's promotion.

Here's what Seth Rollins told Metro.co.uk about The Shield and their present-day equation:

"Obviously none of us are as close as we were and we may never be as close as we were during those first two years. Everyone's off doing their own thing, we're all on separate shows. Roman and I see each other occasionally at the pay-per-views if he's on those, and neither of us see Mox ever. He's busy doing his own thing, whether it's AEW or GCW or New Japan – wherever he wants to show up!"

Seth Rollins mentions two iconic factions while talking about The Shield's lifelong connection

It's been nearly three years since The Shield's last reunion as they competed for the last time before Dean Ambrose's WWE exit.

Like most top factions, The Shield's members also had to go their separate ways to establish themselves as main eventers. The bond between the three might not be as strong as before, but Rollins clarified that they will always be connected due to their exemplary body of work.

The Visionary further noted The Four Horsemen and nWo as examples while explaining how there will always be a special aura about the group.

Rollins added:

"Obviously the bond isn't as close but it will always exist in the same way that the Horsemen are always gonna be the Horsemen, the nWo are always gonna be the nWo, The Shield has that type of aura about it. 'There's always gonna be a connection there, no matter what happens or which directions we go."

In case you haven't seen it already, WWE veteran Road Dogg also opened up on what would have happened had Roman Reigns betrayed the stable instead of Seth Rollins.

Who is your favorite member of The Shield? Let us know in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes