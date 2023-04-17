WWE legend allegedly wanted to drive a "stake through the heart of Vince McMahon" after their streak ended

WWE executive chairman Vince McMahon has had his fair share of enemies over the years. During the war with WCW, Eric Bischoff could've been considered his greatest foe, and recently Tony Schiavone recalled the nWo member once calling for McMahon's death.

The Monday Night War was a strenuous period for both promotions, as it seemed that the success of one company depended on the failure of the other. Ultimately, WCW would lose to WWE and be absorbed into the promotion, making the desperation of the period legitimate.

During a recent episode of "What Happened When?", Shiavone recalled that Bischoff made his wild claim during a meeting after WWE beat WCW in ratings for the first time in 83 weeks.

“I remember it like it was yesterday. Eric had a meeting in catering with everybody, and said these words: ‘I will not rest until I’ve driven a stake through the heart of Vince McMahon.’ I don’t know if he remembers that or even acknowledges that he said that, but there’s no doubt in my mind he said it.” (H/T WrestlingInc)

No Context Flair @NoContextFlair @OTD_in_WWE On This Day in Wrestling History - Ric Flair and The Four Horsemen confront Eric Bischoff 24 years ago today on WCW Monday Nitro (9/21/98) @83Weeks On This Day in Wrestling History - Ric Flair and The Four Horsemen confront Eric Bischoff 24 years ago today on WCW Monday Nitro (9/21/98) @83Weeks @OTD_in_WWE https://t.co/bGqQKxlmRj

As shocking as his statement was at the time, Bischoff has likely moved on from that period of his life, especially since he's a WWE Hall of Famer today. The veteran recently commented on the Creative direction of the Stamford-based promotion and expressed concern about their booking post-WrestleMania.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

Eric Bischoff believes that AEW has never been close to surpassing WWE

Many fans were filled with excitement when NXT took AEW on head-to-head in what has since been coined the "Wednesday Night Wars." During this period, much like in the promotion's war with WCW, many stars jumped over to AEW, leading many to wonder if the dominating promotion had finally met its match.

Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV “There’a no war (between WWE & AEW). No war, and especially amongst locker rooms. If you're putting your boots on, girls and boys, we're bonded.



We're brothers and we're sisters. There's no war"



- Cody Rhodes

(via Cheap Heat) “There’a no war (between WWE & AEW). No war, and especially amongst locker rooms. If you're putting your boots on, girls and boys, we're bonded. We're brothers and we're sisters. There's no war"- Cody Rhodes(via Cheap Heat) https://t.co/OQH3j2u2BZ

During a recent exclusive Sportskeeda interview, Eric Bischoff explained why he believes this was never the case.

"Early on, everybody was hoping for an alternative... Everybody was hoping that we'd have another Monday Night War, including Tony Khan, who by the way still thinks he is in a war with WWE, which is delusional to the point of... It's not even funny because it's so bizarre." [13:00 onward]

Bischoff continued and noted that he thinks that Tony Khan still believes he's at war with the Stamford-based promotion. The veteran also seems to be of the opinion that AEW lost this war as well.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes