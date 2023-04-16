"It's time for WWE creative to evolve" - Hall of Famer on Triple H's plans post-WrestleMania

After WWE booked most of its storylines to finish at WrestleMania 39, Triple H and the creative team have hit refresh on many angles as they look forward to Backlash 2023. Eric Bischoff has now commented on the company's trajectory following 'Mania.

One program that seemingly went on pause after WrestleMania is the rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief got the better of The American Nightmare in their title match on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Rhodes' attention has now seemingly shifted to Brock Lesnar after The Beast assaulted him last week on RAW.

On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff called upon company officials to constantly improve the creative process after it reached such great heights in the build-up to WrestleMania.

"I’m a little concerned about what’s gonna happen in WWE, creatively. Everybody was talking about ‘WrestleMania, WrestleMania, WrestleMania. Cody/Roman, Cody/Roman, Cody/Roman.’ I was excited about that as well, but I was more excited, truthfully, about where WWE was going to go after WrestleMania because to me, the stage was set, and there was so much great story there." Bischoff added: "I’m hoping the WWE doesn’t lose creative momentum. I think it’s time for WWE creative to evolve." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

WWE's merger with the UFC and Vince McMahon reportedly getting involved in creative once again have both taken place after WrestleMania. Hence, it could be argued that the quality of the product has fallen victim to ongoing backstage alterations.

Former WWE manager on Triple H's most recent announcement

On SmackDown after WrestleMania 39 last week, The King of Kings opened the show as he told the viewers that the WWE Draft is set to return.

Following the announcement, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell (fka Zeb Colter) stated on his Story Time podcast why he thought Triple H's statement was relatively underwhelming.

"He comes out there, and he talks about one of the most boring-est things they can do, really is the draft. I don't know how they're gonna juice this thing up because a draft does not interest me at all. I don't even know, I never understood it anyway," Mantell said. [H/T Sportskeeda]

The draft will split up the current roster, with one group of wrestlers exclusively performing on RAW while the other half of the draft can only be seen on SmackDown.

