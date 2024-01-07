WWE legend announces his AEW Dynamite return

A WWE Hall of Famer appeared on the latest episode of AEW Collision and announced his return on the upcoming edition of Dynamite.

The name in question is none other than The Nature Boy Ric Flair. On this week's episode of Collision, Flair opened the show, accompanying Sting and Darby Allin for their tag team match. The Icon and Allin dominated the contest and secured a win over The Workhorsemen.

Following the bout, Sting, Allin, and Flair appeared together backstage and addressed the face-painted duo's upcoming tag team match against the Don Callis Family on Dynamite. During the same segment, The Nature Boy announced his appearance on the Wednesday night program.

This will mark the WWE Hall of Famer's return on Dynamite weeks after his last appearance. For those unaware, Ric Flair has signed a multi-year deal with the Tony Khan-led promotion and will now appear on shows in a non-wrestling capacity.

Flair will also accompany Sting on his retirement tour, which is set to conclude at Revolution 2024. It remains to be seen what goes down in the much-anticipated tag team match on Wednesday's Dynamite.

