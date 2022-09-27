WWE legend believes Chris Jericho and top AEW personality would enhance promotion's betterment

WWE legend Eric Bischoff thinks that ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and William Regal will help AEW get even better.

AEW has a large number of wrestlers but could only cater some of them to its two weekly episodic television shows, Dynamite (Wednesday) and Rampage (Friday). Other talents often compete on the company's internet (YouTube) shows Dark and Dark: Elevation.

When asked on Keepin' it 100 about what he would do if he took over AEW, Bischoff stated that he would pick Jericho, Regal, and WWE legends Jake "The Snake" Roberts and Arn Anderson on his committee due to their wealth of experience.

The former WWE RAW General Manager added that he would also hire a staffer with deep knowledge of how to present a weekly television show.

"I'd have a sit down with Chris Jericho, William Regal, Jake [Roberts], maybe Arn [Anderson] depending on if he was interested in that role or not. I'd get that team around me and I'd get them bought in and then I would look for either somebody on the staff or somebody from outside of the staff that was really good at formatting episodic television," Bischoff said. [0:18 - 0:39]

Bischoff suggested that there should also be communication between the talent and the production team to break down certain storylines to reach a certain "crescendo."

WWE veteran Eric Bischoff gave his honest assessment of AEW's programming and talent management

Furthermore, Eric Bischoff believes that AEW will not gain anything significant beyond YouTube shows and other streaming platforms.

The WWE legend opined that the company should focus on key talents and surround themselves with a capable supporting cast.

"You need a good 40, 50 people on your roster over the course of a year, you need a lot of support. It's not just those 10 or 12 people. Those may be your key talent, your key stars but you need a lot of supporting cast members as well," [1:54 - 2:08]

Every Day I Blade🩸 @Ibladedaily The AEW roster is way too big to get everyone on 3 hours of TV. TK gambled on Punk and got mixed results (big ratings and insubordination). He gave ppl jobs who had very few places to go to make major league money. Several have not paid off for one reason or another. But The AEW roster is way too big to get everyone on 3 hours of TV. TK gambled on Punk and got mixed results (big ratings and insubordination). He gave ppl jobs who had very few places to go to make major league money. Several have not paid off for one reason or another. But

Bischoff concluded by saying that having a bloated roster with only two TV shows wouldn't keep the talent happy, even if they are getting paid a huge amount of money.

