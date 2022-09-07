"You got a problem" - WWE legend believes CM Punk crossed the line by dragging AEW star's family during his rant at media scrum

WWE legend Booker T has expressed his thoughts on CM Punk's recent comments. He stated that the latter crossed the line when he mentioned a family member of an AEW star during the All Out media scrum.

During the media scrum, Punk revealed that when he was about to countersue his former friend, Colt Cabana, he found out that the latter had a joint bank account with his mother (Marcia Colton).

The AEW World Champion also stated that when Cabana discovered that the former's camp subpoenaed his mother, the latter sent an email saying they should drop the lawsuit.

In the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker highlighted that Punk dragging Cabana's mother during his controversial statements was personal and problematic.

"All of that stuff that he [CM Punk] was talking about was personal and when you bring my mama's name up, you got a problem," Booker stated. [35:33 - 35:39]

After his tirade at Cabana, Punk had some harsh words for top AEW stars Hangman Page and The Elite (Young Bucks and Kenny Omega).

WWE veteran Eric Bischoff blasts CM Punk's diatribe at AEW star Colt Cabana

While Booker T approached the CM Punk-Colt Cabana drama mildly, former WWE personality Eric Bischoff had an expletive-laden response to the situation.

Bischoff added that Punk has to move on from the issues with his former friend because it might affect his wrestling character in the long run.

"It's so f***ing whiny, like it's just 'why do I have to get up here and address this' you know, this is like high school s**t. And obviously, something (...) clearly, Phil [CM Punk's real name] is (...) this has left some scar tissue and I get that."

Punk disclosed in the scrum that he has had no communication with Cabana for almost a decade now after their lawsuit. It would be interesting to see if the 42-year-old will respond to the comments directed at him by the AEW World Champion.

Do you think CM Punk crossed the line when he dragged Colt Cabana's mother in his presser? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

