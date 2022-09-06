"Like high school sh*t" - WWE veteran brutally slams CM Punk's comments on popular AEW star following All Out

WWE veteran Eric Bischoff recently criticized CM Punk's fiery statements towards AEW star Colt Cabana following All Out 2022.

During the event's media scrum, Punk opened his statements by making it clear to the media that he hasn't had anything to do with Cabana for almost a decade. The AEW World Champion didn't hold back when clarifying his side about the issue involving himself and his former friend.

Speaking on the ADFree Shows special, Bischoff thought Punk going off in the media about the Colt Cabana drama was annoying.

"It's so f**king whiny, like it's just "why do I have to get up here and address this" you know, this is like high school s**t. And obviously, something.... clearly, Phil [CM Punk's real name] is... this has left some scar tissue and I get that. Disappointed, feels betrayed possibly, who knows, I don't know what the story was and who did what to who, it doesn't really matter. But at some point, you got to let that s**t go bro. You can't let it get in the way of how you're perceived as a character," Bischoff said. [from 14:02 - 14:38]

The former WWE personality further added that The Second City Saint's controversial remarks were not a good look, especially as a babyface.

"Here's a guy who's supposed to be a baby face, whining. He's f**king whining, like if my 10 year old kid came home from school and whined to me like that, I'd grab him by the ear, I'd take him outside and we'd have a talk about being so f**king whiny. Not a good look, especially for a babyface," Bischoff stated. [14:54 - 15:16]

Prior to the scrum, Punk main-evented the Chicago, Illinois event and defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship for the second time.

WWE legend Eric Bischoff dug deep on the CM Punk-Colt Cabana drama

In the same episode, Eric Bischoff also stated that CM Punk started the fire prior to his tirade at Colt Cabana during the All Out Media Scrum.

Bischoff claimed that Punk knew Wrestling Inc's Nick Hausman all along, especially the latter's involvement with Cabana. The WWE veteran added that the AEW World Champion already had the answers even before Hausman asked him about the Cabana issue.

CM Punk's recent comments on last night's media scrum definitely triggered opinions from several wrestling veterans like Bischoff. It would be interesting to see if other legendary personalities will react to the said fiasco that is trending right now.

