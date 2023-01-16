WWE legend believes Vince McMahon should have booked him to win the Royal Rumble in 2012

The Royal Rumble is a match type that has often been used to establish new stars in WWE. Often tiimes a veteran wins the multi-man match to propel themselves into the title picture. Chris Jericho believes he should have been the one to win the Rumble in 2012.

The 2012 Royal Rumble was an excellent one, with Sheamus coming out on top after securing three eliminations. Randy Orton, The Big Show, the Celtic Warrior and Chris Jericho were the final four remaining in the main event.

The Apex Predator and the World's Largest Athlete were eliminated, leaving Sheamus and the Ocho as the finalists to earn a world title shot at WrestleMania 28.

In the end, the inaugural AEW world champion attempted a Codebreaker on his opponent. Sheamus countered and tossed Jericho over the ropes who somehow hung onto the apron. Sheamus then delivered a vicious Brogue Kick on the Jericho Appreciation Society leader to win the match.

In a recent tweet, Chris Jericho agreed with a fan who stated that he should have been the one to win the Royal Rumble in 2012:

"Agreed." - Chris Jericho tweeted.

Sheamus went on to face Daniel Bryan for the World Heavyweight Championship at the Showcase of the Immortals and emerged as the winner in 18 seconds. Chris Jericho, meanwhile, was unsuccessful in his WWE Championship match against CM Punk.

Former WWE star Saraya wants to face Chris Jericho

Former WWE Divas Champion Saraya recently came out of in-ring retirement. The Anti-Diva is keen to take on a male challenger and named 6-time WWE world champion Chris Jericho as someone she would enjoy beating up:

"I would love to wrestle one of the guys. If I have to beat up Chris Jericho, Jericho would be up for it. He doesn't care, he's a very selfless worker. He's a good guy. He'll wrestle anybody and if he has to let somebody win, he'll be like, 'Absolutely.' There is never an ego there. He just wants to help people. I'm like, 'Let me beat you. Let me beat you up.' I'm gonna beat the sh*t out him, he'll be fine." (H/T Fightful)

Saraya took on Britt Baker at Full Gear 2022 and came out on top to mark her comeback with a huge win. Her second match was not as successful as she teamed up with Toni Storm on AEW Dynamite to lose to Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter.

