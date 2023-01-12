2-time WWE Divas Champion wants to face Chris Jericho in an intergender match; vows to 'beat the sh*t out of him'

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has made his fair share of rivals during his four years with the company. Meanwhile, it looks as if he needs to add former WWE Divas Champion Saraya to that list.

Saraya made her shocking debut for AEW at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite in September 2022. She was eventually cleared to return to the ring in November 2022, as she defeated Dr. Britt Baker at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

However, she did suffer the first loss of her AEW career on the most recent edition of Dynamite. Saraya teamed up with Toni Storm to take on Baker and Jamie Hayter, but it was Storm who ended up being pinned.

During a recent interview with DJ Whoo Kid, Saraya elaborated on her desire to wrestle some male competitors in AEW. The former WWE star added that she views Chris Jericho as an ideal opponent for her.

"I would love to wrestle one of the guys. If I have to beat up Chris Jericho, Jericho would be up for it. He doesn't care, he's a very selfless worker. He's a good guy. He'll wrestle anybody and if he has to let somebody win, he'll be like, 'Absolutely.' There is never an ego there. He just wants to help people. I'm like, 'Let me beat you. Let me beat you up.' I'm gonna beat the sh*t out him, he'll be fine." (H/T Fightful)

Saraya has already cited Jon Moxley as a dream tag team partner if she ever gets the chance to wrestle a mixed tag team match in AEW. She even suggested going after the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship.

Chris Jericho has been on a losing streak as of late

The past few weeks haven't been the most successful of Chris Jericho's career, to say the least. Not only did he end 2022 with consecutive losses, but he also started 2023 by having to chalk one into the loss column.

Jericho lost his ROH World Championship at the Final Battle pay-per-view event to Claudio Castagnoli on December 10, 2022, before facing Action Andretti on December 14 to try and regain his momentum. However, Andretti shocked the world by defeating The Ocho.

The former AEW World Champion attempted to start his 2023 off on the right foot but instead lost to Ricky Starks on the January 4 edition of Dynamite.

