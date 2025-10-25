  • home icon
  WWE legend has a big issue with AEW star Mercedes Mone's historic run

By N.S Walia
Modified Oct 25, 2025 01:45 GMT
Mercedes Mone is a top star in AEW (Image via Mercedes Mone's X)

Mercedes Mone has ascended to unprecedented heights since joining AEW in 2024. The CEO has dominated the wrestling world by collecting multiple titles worldwide. However, a top WWE legend has a huge concern about Mone's historic run.

The aforementioned legend is Bubba Ray Dudley, a former nine-time WWE Tag Team Champion. The Ultimo Mone recently made history, starting with her triumph over Mina Shirakawa and dethroning her for the ROH World Television title at AEW WrestleDream 2025, winning her 11th title. The next night, she added another belt by beating Jody Threat and winning the WPW Women's title at a Winnipeg wrestling show.

In a recent edition of the Busted Open Radio, Bubba Ray Dudley appreciated Mercedes Mone's doing a run similar to The Ultimo Dragon by holding titles from different companies. However, he questioned whether Mone winning the championships outside AEW was benefiting the independent promotions in terms of exposure.

"She's doing that original Ultimo Dragon-type thing. The championships from these other companies don't matter nearly as much as the AEW championships she carries, but do you think it's doing anything for these other independent wrestling championships? Are they getting mentioned?"- [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Mercedes Mone is set to host an open challenge outside Tony Khan's AEW

Mercedes Mone has laid out an open challenge to defend one of her 12 titles. The former WWE superstar announced that she will be making an appearance for Bestya wrestling promotion and putting their Women's title on the line in Rome, Italy, on November 9, against any competitor who wanted to jump on the Mone Train.

"Italy ... please saw hello to your CEO and your Bestya Women's Champion. November 9, I am making my way to Rome to defend my Bestya Women's championship, but against who? Exactly. Who? I have been all over social media saying, who wants to fight me? But I want to know, whose brave enough to jump on the Mone Train?"

Moreover, Mone is also set to challenge Kris Statlander for her AEW Women's World Championship at Full Gear 2025. So it remains to be seen if she will still be '12 belts Mone' before clashing against Statlander next month.

