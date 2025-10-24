Mercedes Mone set for title defense outside AEW; issues an open challenge

AEW megastar Mercedes Mone has had one of the most historic runs in professional wrestling. Amidst her phenomenal success as '12 belts Mone', she issued an open challenge outside the Jacksonville-based promotion. The CEO recently etched a spectacular record in her illustrious resume. She dethroned Mina Shirakawa to win the ROH World Television title, winning her 11th championship at AEW WrestleDream 2025 and surpassing Ultimo Dragon's record of holding ten titles simultaneously. The next night, she defeated Jody Threat to win the WPW Women's title, bringing her title collection to 12.One of the twelve titles Mercedes Mone has won is the Bestya Women's Championship. In a video released on social media, the Ultimo Mone recently announced that she will return to the promotion in Rome on November 9 to defend the aforementioned title in an open challenge to any competitor who wants to jump on the 'Mone Train.'&quot;Italy ... please saw hello to your CEO and your Bestya Women's Champion. November 9, I am making my way to Rome to defend my Bestya Women's championship, but against who? Exactly. Who? I have been all over social media saying, who wants to fight me? But I want to know, whose brave enough to jump on the Mone Train?&quot;Mercedes Mone is set for a title match at AEW Full Gear 2025Mercedes Mone's roaring success has found her in the crosshairs of the reigning AEW Women's World Champion, Kris Statlander. The Cosmic Killer took down Mone after her match at the 2025 WrestleDream event.The CEO then challenged Statlander for her title at Full Gear 2025, which she later accepted. However, on the following edition of Dynamite, Mone was left embarrassed by Statlander after she dropped her face-first into a cake. With the stage set for an epic title showdown, it will be interesting to see who will leave the pay-per-view with the gold.