WWE's Attitude Era has produced some of the most memorable characters, but former D-Generation X member Billy Gunn's sons, Colton and Austin, remember the era for their hilarious "show-and-tell" school day.

The Gunn Club might not be fighting alongside their WWE Hall of Famer father, but the duo are considered two of the most talented on the AEW roster. The brothers also notably grew up in and around WWE during their father's tenure with the promotion, resulting in many hilarious stories.

During their recent appearance on AEW Unrestricted, the brothers recalled taking their father's Tag Team Championship belts to school for show-and-tell.

"I took his tag team championship belt in for show and tell. I was pretty cool," Colten said. "But going back to that way, we weren't really allowed to watch wrestling that much. It was the Attitude Era, and we were young, and my mum was a little sheltered for me and Austin, trying to keep us sheltered."

Colten then added that while they had to make DX's gesture and catchphrase, they weren't allowed to say the words.

"Another funny thing is we used to have to do the 'suck it' but we were never allowed to say it." (H/T WrestlingINC)

Unfortunately, despite their father Billy Gunn's prominent position within D-Generation X, the legend was unable to attend the stable's recent WWE reunion. While there has been no official word on why, a report speculated that Gunn's position in AEW was the defining factor.

issed out on AEW Rampage? Catch up on the show's results here.

The Gunn Club additionally claimed that they often interacted with former WWE CEO and Chairman, Vince McMahon

Colton and Austin Gunn had numerous interactions with WWE legends during their childhood, naturally due to their father's occupation, but the two have a special bond with Paul Wight (Big Show).

However, like most stars from back then, The Gunn Club has their own Vince McMahon story. During the same podcast appearance, Colton detailed a scary incident with McMahon.

"Me and Austin would just be in the ring goofing off all the time and I remember Vince used to walk by and be like, 'Get the h*ll off the ring!' He was mad. Yeah, but we got to interact with everyone backstage, and we knew them all personally." (H/T WrestlingINC)

While The Gunn Club are still young and making their way up in the industry, could the brothers also one day end up calling themselves Hall of Famers, like their dad?

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes