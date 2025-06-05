  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Fyter Fest 2025
  • WWE legend blasts AEW for poor booking of Bobby Lashley on Fyter Fest: "Complete, total, utter bullsh*t"

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Jun 05, 2025 19:33 GMT
Bobby Lashley
Bobby Lashley is a former WWE Champion [Image source: AEW's YouTube channel]

Bobby Lashley was featured on AEW Fyter Fest. However, a WWE legend was not happy with his booking on the show.

Bully Ray was the latest to comment on Lashley's segment, which took place at Fyter Fest. During the show, Komander, Speedball Mike Bailey, and Kevin Knight teamed up to defeat La Facción Ingobernable. Following the match, Lashley and Shelton Benjamin entered the ring to showcase dominance over the winners. However, the babyfaces were able to fend them off using a few basic moves.

This left the WWE legend fuming on a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark. He said that he was not buying the way Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey were easily able to fend off Lashley and Benjamin.

also-read-trending Trending
“And Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin get in the ring—and Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey proceed to beat them down. Not beat them down, but you know… dropkick, dropkick, something here, something there. And they bumped out Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley. Complete, total, utter bullsh*t. No way. I’m not buying it. I’m not buying it on any day of the week. I’m not buying it in any federation. I’m not buying it. No way,” he said.
He further continued to say that there were more creative ways to book the segment that could've been more believable.

“There’s creative ways to get to what you wanted to get to. Not the way they did it. Straight up with those babyfaces just like—dropkick, dropkick, forearm, forearm. Nobody’s doing that to Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. Even in the world of pro wrestling,” he added. [H/T Ringside News]
Check out his comments in the podcast below:

MJF sends a message to Bobby Lashley after officially joining the Hurt Syndicate

For several weeks, MJF was trying to join the Hurt Syndicate. While he got an initial thumbs up from Shelton Benjamin and MVP, it took Lashley weeks before he too gave Maxwell the thumbs up on Dynamite: Beach Break. The following week, The Salt of the Earth signed a contract, making his entry into the group official.

Following this, Maxwell posted a photograph of himself and Lashley on social media with a three-word message to the former WWE Champion.

"My bud Bob!!! #wehurtpeople," MJF wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

It will be interesting to see how long it will take before MJF falls out with the Hurt Syndicate.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
