WWE legend blasts AEW for poor booking of Bobby Lashley on Fyter Fest: "Complete, total, utter bullsh*t"

Bobby Lashley was featured on AEW Fyter Fest. However, a WWE legend was not happy with his booking on the show.

Ad

Bully Ray was the latest to comment on Lashley's segment, which took place at Fyter Fest. During the show, Komander, Speedball Mike Bailey, and Kevin Knight teamed up to defeat La Facción Ingobernable. Following the match, Lashley and Shelton Benjamin entered the ring to showcase dominance over the winners. However, the babyfaces were able to fend them off using a few basic moves.

This left the WWE legend fuming on a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark. He said that he was not buying the way Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey were easily able to fend off Lashley and Benjamin.

Ad

Trending

“And Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin get in the ring—and Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey proceed to beat them down. Not beat them down, but you know… dropkick, dropkick, something here, something there. And they bumped out Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley. Complete, total, utter bullsh*t. No way. I’m not buying it. I’m not buying it on any day of the week. I’m not buying it in any federation. I’m not buying it. No way,” he said.

Ad

He further continued to say that there were more creative ways to book the segment that could've been more believable.

“There’s creative ways to get to what you wanted to get to. Not the way they did it. Straight up with those babyfaces just like—dropkick, dropkick, forearm, forearm. Nobody’s doing that to Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. Even in the world of pro wrestling,” he added. [H/T Ringside News]

Ad

Check out his comments in the podcast below:

Ad

MJF sends a message to Bobby Lashley after officially joining the Hurt Syndicate

For several weeks, MJF was trying to join the Hurt Syndicate. While he got an initial thumbs up from Shelton Benjamin and MVP, it took Lashley weeks before he too gave Maxwell the thumbs up on Dynamite: Beach Break. The following week, The Salt of the Earth signed a contract, making his entry into the group official.

Ad

Following this, Maxwell posted a photograph of himself and Lashley on social media with a three-word message to the former WWE Champion.

"My bud Bob!!! #wehurtpeople," MJF wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how long it will take before MJF falls out with the Hurt Syndicate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More