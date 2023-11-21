WWE legend blasts Ronda Rousey: "I never got the feeling that she was really serious about the industry"

Ronda Rousey has recently been criticized by WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff.

Despite being introduced as a babyface, Ronda Rousey was regularly booed during her segment and matches and, therefore, turned heel. The former women's champion wrestled her last WWE match in August 2023 against Shayna Baszler, where the latter lost.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff talked about how the shine wore off Ronda once she arrived in the promotion.

"She got an amazing push, but there was something lacking with her, and she never clicked with me. I don’t think she really clicked with the audience. Not long after she first arrived. I think the shine kind of wore off the star pretty quickly, and I never got the feeling that she was really serious about the industry," said Eric Bischoff.

The WWE legend also said that Rousey isn't a big enough name and any executive wouldn't sign a deal with the latter.

"I just don’t think she’s as big a name as people sometimes think she is. I don’t think she’d matter to a buyer. I don’t think there’s going to be a media buyer out there or a programming buyer out there, or an executive that’s going, ‘Oh, wait a minute, you got Ronda Rousey. I wasn’t too sure about this deal, but now I really want to do it.’ I don’t see that," continued Eric Bischoff. [H/T - Wrestling News Co.]

After announcing her departure from the promotion, Rousey debuted in ROH this month.

Tony Khan reveals if he has signed Ronda Rousey in AEW

Since the Baddest Woman on the Planet appeared in AEW's sister promotion, fans have been speculating if Rousey would become All Elite.

Speaking on the Full Gear Press Conference, Tony Khan revealed that he hasn't signed Ronda Rousey yet:

“She is not signed, but we had a great conversation. It came about because there was some unfinished business. They had that match, and I thought it would be great for our fans to settle it in the ring. At the Wrestling REVOLVER show, they had the tag match, I had spoken to them, and I thought it would be great to have a match and build some interest, and then have the story come back to Ring of Honor, where Athena is the Ring of Honor Women’s Champion, Billie Starkz is her minion, there is a lot of interest in that." said Tony Khan.

Tony Khan also hinted that Baddest Woman on the Planet could officially join Ring of Honor in the future.

