"Showing a little love" - WWE legend Booker T reacts to 25-year-old AEW star stepping away from pro wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently gave his thoughts on former AEW star AQA taking a hiatus from professional wrestling for the foreseeable future.

Recently, AQA announced on her Twitter profile that she would leave AEW and the industry altogether to concentrate on her well-being. She debuted in the Jacksonville-based promotion on February 9, where she lost to TBS Champion Jade Cargill on Dynamite.

Speaking on The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker expressed his support for the 25-year-old. For those unaware, the upstart started her career in the former's Reality of Wrestling promotion back in 2018.

"I wanna get started with showing out a little love, showing a little love for my girl AQA. Angela, definitely one of my pride and and joys. Got a shot at WWE, that didn’t work out. Got a shot at AEW. She seemed to now — said she’s gonna be stepping away from pro wrestling for a minute to work on herself and I get that," Booker said.

The WWE legend emphasized that he understood AQA's situation. He further added that it wasn't easy to enter the wrestling business at such a young age:

"When you’re young and getting in this business, man, it could be a whole lot to handle more so than anything. So I can understand A.Q.A. stepping back and saying, man, let me reanalyze this and let me refocus and more than anything, try to figure this thing out," Booker added. [H/T POSTWrestling]

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer concluded by conveying his best wishes for the young star while hoping for her return to the squared circle in the future.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T comments on AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill's streak

Booker T also spoke about Jade Cargill's streak on the same podcast episode. The TBS Champion recently reached the 500-day mark of her undefeated streak in the promotion, eclipsing Goldberg's WCW record of 462.

Booker thought Cargill was "money" and that AEW shouldn't halt her dominant run anytime soon.

"She's definitely the market as far as the women's division and I don't think you should tarnish it, touch it anytime soon. I know you got women coming in right now. I know everbody's... lot of times itching for a title change and what not, I mean you know, she's money, you know, so I like it."

It will be interesting to see who might possibly shatter the TBS Champion's record as she is currently embroiled in a rivalry with Athena and Kris Statlander. For AQA, time will only tell if she will ever return to the ring.

