WWE legend Brie Bella reveals intimate details about her relationship with Bryan Danielson

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella has shared some intimate details about her relationship with husband Bryan Danielson. The pair have been married since 2014 and are parents to two children.

During a recent episode of The Nikki and Brie Show, Brie Bella opened up about the challenges she and Danielson faced to maintain their intimacy while parenting two young children.

“I feel like Bryan and I aren’t the types to be like, ‘Oh, on Wednesday.’ But he and I will say—this is so funny—he and I are like, ‘We should probably have sex tonight because I go out.' We finally did it. After the workout, we felt it, and it was spontaneous and nice, and we were like, ‘Are we gonna start to be day sex people?’” she said. [H/T: PWMania]

In a recent edition of the same show, Danielson talked about a personal problem he encountered in his marriage to Brie Bella. The former AEW World Champion talked about how his battle with depression had a negative impact on their marriage.

"I think from a relational point of view, as far as, like... I would actually put it on myself as far as, like, my depression would be something that I think negatively impacts our relationship, or it feels like it does sometimes as far as, like, the ebbs and flows of a day, of a week, or [of] a month, or whatever. You know what I mean? [...] It's hard, though, and you can see it's hard for the significant other of somebody who's experiencing depression, right?" Bryan Danielson said.

Bryan Danielson last competed for AEW in 2024

The American Dragon stepped away from active in-ring competition after AEW WrestleDream 2024, when he dropped the world title to Jon Moxley. Bryan previously said that he would distance himself from the squared circle due to nagging neck issues and family commitments.

In a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided an update on The American Dragon's medical status, noting Bryan Danielson hadn't changed his stance on pursuing stem cell treatment to fix his neck issues. If this is true, then AEW fans may not see the 43-year-old star compete again in the ring.

Danielson is still signed to All Elite Wrestling at the time of this writing.

