WWE legend Brock Lesnar's "menacing attitude" influenced AEW star's career

An AEW star cites Brock Lesnar as the biggest influence on his career.

Brock Lesnar's amazing athleticism and brute strength are widely recognized and undoubtedly draw considerable inspiration. Lesnar represents the perfect embodiment of a big man who is both convincing and captivating, possessing incredible physical prowess and impressive showmanship.

During a recent interview with Comedy Store Wrestling, AEW star Big Bill said Brock Lesnar is the ideal big man wrestler who is both credible and captivating, with impressive skills to entertain his fans.

"In terms of in-ring, I watched guys like (Kevin) Nash, Undertaker, Kane. A guy more people need to watch is Brock. Especially after he came back in 2012. All the young guys that I talked to in AEW, I tell them, the most important thing to me, this is just my opinion, the most important thing to me when you’re on camera is convincing the audience at home that you believe what you’re doing is real," said Bill [H/T - Fightful]

He further spoke about Lesnar's ability to keep things straightforward and uncomplicated in the ring:

"Brock does that. When you watch a Brock Lesnar match, how many moves does he do? Not many, but he walks around with such a menacing attitude and you believe, as a viewer, that he thinks it’s real. He’s trying to kill this motherf****r. Brock is a big influence, especially after 2012,"[H/T - Fightful]

AEW star says Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania win against WWE Hall of Famer elevated his career

AEW star Matt Hardy believes Brock Lesnar breaking The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak was the right move.

On the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, he mentioned that the defeat elevated Lesnar's career and established him as a major force in the company for the next ten years.

"I think Brock is the guy that should have beat him. On top of Brock being such a legitimate badass [by] beating him, they got so much greatness out of Brock over the next ten years or so. So yeah, I think it was a good call," Matt Hardy said. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

As Lesnar prepares to face Bobby Lashley at WWE Elimination Chamber this Saturday, it will be interesting to see how his latest match will further solidify his legacy in the world of professional wrestling.

