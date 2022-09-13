"Went to humiliate Tony Khan" - WWE legend brutally slams CM Punk's disrespect for AEW President at All Out media scrum

WWE legend Eric Bischoff lashed out at CM Punk's disrespect for AEW President Tony Khan at the All Out media scrum.

During the press conference, Khan was about to clarify some issues regarding a question about AEW star Colt Cabana. Suddenly, Punk cut him off, saying that it was not the executive's position to shed light on it. The Second City Saint went on to say that Khan's EVPs (The Elite) should've known better instead.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast (Q&A edition), Bischoff thought Punk embarrassed Khan, which to him was the most noticeable issue in the said scrum.

"The worst part of what happened in that media circus was the level to which Phil Brooks [CM Punk's real name], whatever his name is, Phil went to humiliate Tony Khan. He eviscerated him. First he cut his balls off, made him look like a complete tool, and then when that wasn’t enough, and he had more time to just ramble on, I think he humiliated Tony Khan," Bischoff said. [H/T WrestlingNews.Co]

This isn't the first time Bischoff has given his thoughts on the latest controversy in AEW. He previously blamed Khan for mishandling the presser and for the latter's lack of action to settle down a visibly upset Punk.

Eric Bischoff doubled down on his comments about CM Punk humiliating AEW President Tony Khan

Also, during the same podcast, Eric Bischoff deemed the way CM Punk embarrassed the company's CEO Tony Khan to be unforgivable.

The former RAW General Manager didn't even care about the entire backstage fight, which involved Punk and AEW EVPs The Elite (Young Bucks and Kenny Omega).

"But just to sit next to a guy that you’re paying millions of dollars to and have him trash your company and make you look like a complete fu**ing tool, which he did. It’s not the fight. I don’t give two sh*ts about the fight. The only thing I would have cared about the fight is who got the best shot. I think the way Phil humiliated Tony, that was unforgivable," he added. [H/T WrestlingNews.Co]

Punk is reportedly dealing with an injury at the moment, and might possibly be sidelined for the remainder of 2022. He is no longer an AEW World Champion as Khan vacated the title before last week's Dynamite live broadcast officially started.

