WWE legend calls Adam Copeland an "a**hole" and a "loser"

A WWE legend has had some choice words to say about Adam Copeland after their recently concluded feud.

When Adam Copeland made his AEW debut, it was clear that his path would intertwine with that of Christian Cage given their rich history together. While Copeland wanted to team up with his former best friend, Cage wanted nothing to do with the Rated R Superstar. This resulted in a long heated feud which ended with Copeland defeating Cage for the TNT Championship.

At the Steelcity Con, Christian Cage was asked if he would ever team up with Copeland. The former TNT Champion replied that he wouldn't and even had some choice words for his former best friend.

"Why would I team up with that a**hole? I just beat the s**t out of him for six months straight and now I'm gonna team up with him? No. I'm done carrying him. He's a loser"

Adam Copeland on why he signed with AEW

Adam Copeland signing with AEW turned a lot of heads as he was once seen as a "WWE guy". This was also the first time that the Rated R Superstar would be wrestling for a non-WWE promotion since his debut with the Stamford-based company over 25 years ago.

During a recent episode of the Swerve City podcast, Copeland explained that he signed with AEW because there were plenty of people he hadn't wrestled before in the promotion and the opportunity to face them excited him.

"It's a blank slate right and that was the massively exciting part for me to coming over to AEW and that's not a knock on WWE at all. It's just what else? Man, over there [in AEW] like 98% of the people over there I've never worked [with]. That's super exciting. That's challenging. That's a blank canvas. That's a blank slate to just try and create so I look at, it's like okay Suzuki one week, Penta another week, Cardona another week and just all over the place which is so fun." [43:45 - 44:20]

It remains to be seen if Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will ever put their differences aside and have one last run as a team.

