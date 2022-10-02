"It was scary" - WWE legend Chris Jericho details dangerous spot during match against top AEW star

WWE legend and current Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho disclosed details about a dangerous spot during his match against AEW star Eddie Kingston.

One of the biggest rivalries of 2022 was between Kingston and Jericho. They have wrestled in one-on-one matches, tag team matches, and even in a Blood & Guts match. In the early stages of the feud, The former AEW World Champion got the upper hand before the two wrestled in the opening match of AEW Revolution. They put on a stellar fight and in the end, Eddie triumphed over The Ocho.

During the recent episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, The Ocho opened up about the match. Early on in the match, The Mad King dropped Chris Jericho on his head. The ROH World Champion revealed that he volunteered to take that bump and also mentioned that he was scared but he did it for the fans and to give them a nice experience.

“I was like ‘We’re on first. I want you to just dump me on my head’ and it was a terrible bump... Was it scary? Yeah, it was scary, but it was also like, I want to start the show off by making people go ‘Holy sh*t. What the f*ck just happened?’ And once we did that, it changed the dynamic of everything. I’m an artist. I’ll take the risk. That’s what we do.” Chris Jericho said [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Chris Jericho vows to never take that bump again

Speaking on the same podcast, the ROH World Champion mentioned that the last time he took a bump like this was when he was 25 years old. He was in a match against current AEW commentator the Suplex Machine Taz. Jericho also mentioned that the he would only do spots like that as long as it was needed to better the story.

“I will never take another bump like that again, but I never thought I’d take a fluorescent lightbulb to the head from Nick Gage last year. But once again, why did I do it? Because the story warranted it. That’s why we did Barbed Wire Everywhere this year.” Chris Jericho said [H/T Wrestling Inc]

The ROH Champion has already handpicked his next challenger. He issued a challenge to The American Dragon Bryan Danielson for a shot at his title on the October 12th edition of AEW Dynamite.

Do you think The American Dragon can dethrone The Ocho? Drop your predictions in the comments section below.

