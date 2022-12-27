WWE legend Chris Jericho makes bold claim on AEW star ripping off his move

Former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho recently commented on a video of him performing a swing move similar to Claudio Castagnoli's. The clip shared on Twitter was from his early days in WCW.

Jericho and Castagnoli engaged in a bitter feud for the ROH World Title. On September 21, at the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, Jericho defeated him to end his previous reign. At the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view, the leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society squared off in a rematch.

In the match, Chris Jericho assaulted Castagnoli with a baseball bat in an attempt to steal the victory. However, the challenger returned to the fight and kept swinging The Ocho, forcing him to tap out. Thus, the Swiss Superman began his second run as ROH World Champion.

Earlier today, a fan posted a video of the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion of him performing a giant swing move on his opponent.

In response, Jericho claimed that he used the move first before it became popular, thanks to Claudio:

"I did it first!!" The Wizard wrote.

With Claudio Castagnoli defeating him for the ROH Title at the Final Battle, the rivalry between the Jericho Appreciation Society and the Blackpool Combat Club, which has been going on for a while, appears to have ended.

A potential reason why Chris Jericho lost to a newbie, according to Dave Meltzer

On the Winter is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite, the JAS leader unexpectedly lost to a superstar making his debut.

This was Action Andretti's Dynamite debut. He previously worked during AEW Dark tapings in October and January earlier this year.

In a stunning outcome, Andretti won the match against Jericho cleanly. The 24-year-old delivered a Shooting Star Press to earn the victory after kicking out of a Code Breaker.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave a potential reason the former AEW World Champion suffered a shocking loss.

"Action Andretti had a match on one of the streaming shows against QT Marshall, and Chris Jericho was watching the match and decided at that moment that this guy is going to be a star. So, he decided that he's going to make him a star," Dave Meltzer said.

After defeating The Ocho, Tony Khan tweeted that he had signed Andretti to AEW. On the January 4, 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite, Jericho will face Ricky Starks in a matchup that he thinks will help him get back on track.

