WWE Legend claims 14-year-old Tony Khan was "in the crowd" watching his last ECW match

AEW President Tony Khan was reportedly present in the arena to watch the final match of a former WWE World Champion in ECW. The wrestler is none other than Chris Jericho.

The Ocho, Chris Jericho, has wrestled in several promotions all over the world. He has competed in New Japan Pro Wrestling, WCW, ECW, WWE, and is currently in AEW.

Chris Jericho is the only pro wrestler to have held championships in NJPW, WCW, ECW, WWE, AEW, and ROH.

In 2019, he signed with Tony Khan. But apparently, the AEW President has always been a fan of The Ocho. On a recent episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Chris Jericho claimed that Khan was one of the people in the crowd for his final ECW match.

The former WWE Superstar also stated that Tony Khan's father wanted him to study in a high-IQ school and if he did so, then he could do anything he wanted and all that the AEW CEO wanted to do was watch Chris Jericho wrestle.

"[Khan] loved ECW. My last match in ECW, Tony Khan was in the crowd watching. He was like 14 or 15... And his dad said, 'If you go to this school, I'll let you do anything you want.’ He wanted to come see Chris Jericho's last match in ECW which was August of '96... It's me versus 2 Cold Scorpio, and you can see Tony Khan. If you pause it, you can circle him and he's right there," Chris Jericho said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Chris Jericho claims he doesn't want to return to WWE ever again

During an interview with the Daily Star, The leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society mentioned that he has no interest in returning to WWE. According to the Canadian-born wrestler, AEW is the right place for him and he does not really see how returning to the Stamford-based promotion could benefit him.

"To me, that’s not ‘the place to be.’ AEW is the place to be. It really is. I’ve been in WWE. I know how it works. They work that way, I don’t care if Vince is there, Hunter is there, or whoever is there. They have a way of doing things, and I was there for 20 years and was pretty good at it. I like the way we do things at AEW better… so I don’t know why I wouldn’t want to finish my career in AEW,” Chris Jericho said. [H/T Daily Star]

Chris Jericho is looking to capture the AEW World Trios Championship along with his Jericho Appreciation Society members on this week's episode of Dynamite.

