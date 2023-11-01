WWE legend claims he knocked Shane McMahon out twice with a Chokeslam

Shane McMahon has been put through the wringer on more than one occasion in WWE. A wrestling legend recently claimed that he knocked McMahon out twice by chokeslamming him.

McMahon has a storied history with many WWE legends, including Paul Wight (fka The Big Show). The two have been on-screen allies and rivals multiple times during their careers. At Backlash 2001, the duo locked horns in a stellar Last Man Standing match.

During a recent appearance on The Babyfaces podcast, Paul Wight revealed how he made his Chokeslam unique to stand out from other performers who used it, including The Undertaker, Kane, and ECW's 911.

"When I first started doing the chokeslam, Terry Taylor and Paul Levesque gave me the chokeslam. We were trying to think of a finish because, back then, that was a huge deal, and there was a guy in ECW named 911 who was doing a chokeslam. I remember telling Terry Taylor — and 911 is a great dude, by the way — and I remember telling Terry Taylor, I said, ‘Yeah, but isn’t that 911's finish?’ And he goes, ‘Kid, when you start doing the chokeslam, no one’s gonna know who he is.'"

Wight further discussed how he came up with his version of the iconic move:

"But my first chokeslam was planing out and going all the way down, and then I changed it to just doing the regular because when I hit the mat with the other opponent, I lessened the recoil."

Paul then admitted to knocking Shane McMahon out on two separate occasions, thanks to his adjustments. He acknowledged that the wrestlers who had to take the maneuver every night while on tours with WWE found it tough.

"I knocked Shane McMahon out twice, with a chokeslam by going down with him, and it’s like, okay, well, if I just dump you or lay you down flat, but wrestlers, we know what dump means, so if I just dump you down, then it’s better than I go down with you. It looked great; me going down and planing out. But it was tougher on the other guys, and when you’re working four, five nights in a row or 17, 18 days in a row on tours and the guy’s taking that every night, you wanna help your opponent out and make sure that he’s okay with it. So I think that my chokeslam was pretty good for pausing." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Could Paul Wight team up with another WWE legend at AEW Full Gear?

All Elite Wrestling fans haven't seen much in-ring work from Paul Wight in recent years due to the star's injuries. However, that could change in the near future.

During the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho teased the arrival of an old friend who was much bigger than Powerhouse Hobbs. The heavyweight performer assaulted Jericho on the Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite on October 10. Hence, The Ocho is looking to exact revenge on Hobbs.

Fans have speculated that Paul Wight could be the man Jericho was talking about as the former AEW World Champion recently trademarked the term 'Jeri-Show.' Wight and Jericho used the name during their run as a tag team in WWE.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer also speculated that Paul Wight could team up with Jericho and Kenny Omega at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view to take on The Don Callis Family. Jericho and Omega's regular partners, 'Hangman' Adam Page and Kota Ibushi, are preoccupied, which could allow the WWE legend to make his in-ring return.

