AEW star Chris Jericho files for a new trademark on his decade-old WWE tag team name; reunion imminent?

AEW star Chris Jericho has proven time and time again that he's a creative genius in and out of the ring.

His latest trademark filing insinuates that he's planning something exciting for himself.

On February 13, The Ocho filed trademark rights on "Jeri-Show," which used to be the name of his short-lived tag team with Paul Wight (fka The Big Show).

They were involved in some high-profile feuds, most famously against the DX for the Unified WWE Tag Team Championships back in 2009-10.

After parting ways, Jericho and Wight had a few reunions occasionally, but the duo never had another run as a tandem.

Now that destiny has brought the two stalwarts under the same banner again, the odds of seeing them join forces are higher than before.

Check out the full description of the trademark below:

"Mark For: JERI-SHOW trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainers."

"Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainers; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainers; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes."

What's next for Chris Jericho in AEW?

Chris Jericho is currently on a collision course with Ricky Starks.

The two men wrestled each other in a first-time-ever match on the January 4 episode of Dynamite, which saw The Stroke Daddy stand tall over the WWE legend.

Since suffering a shocking defeat, Le Champion and The Jericho Appreciation Society have been playing a numbers game against Starks and his newly-founded partner Action Andretti.

Chris Jericho eventually sought vengeance when he joined forces with Sammy Guevara to defeat Starks and Andretti a few weeks ago.

Last Wednesday, the former FTW Champion went up against members of The JAS to earn a shot against The Wizard, but he fell victim to the group's tactics.

With The Ocho now refusing to give Starks a rematch, it will be interesting to see how the storyline unfolds as the AEW Revolution pay-per-view fast approaches.

