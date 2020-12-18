Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has had great success as a singles wrestler, both in WWE and AEW. But Jericho also won tag team titles in WWE on a number of occasions. The AEW star recently stated that WWE legend Big Show was his favorite tag team partner of all time.

Chris Jericho and Big Show, dubbed "Jeri-Show", were a tag team for a year between 2009 and 2010, and the duo won the WWE Tag Team title.

Chris Jericho revealed on his Talk is Jericho show that Jeri-Show was created to feud with DX after his partnership with Edge was cut short due to an injury that the Rated-R Superstar suffered.

“Show was my favorite tag team partner of all time, by far, and that was because I was tag team champions with Edge. Edge tore his Achilles tendon and he was gonna be out for eight months so, they didn’t wanna strip me of the titles so Vince [McMahon] wanted me to have another partner because we were going into a feud with DX, and a lot of people wanted to put me with a young guy and I said, ‘We can’t do this. DX will eat you alive, unless I have somebody that’s a world champion level that can deal with them,’ and I suggested Kane and Vince suggested Big Show and I said, ‘Okay great. But there’s no more comedy, he gets rid of the one-sided strap thing and goes to a singlet or –’ I wanted him in tights, he wanted to do singlet and I said, ‘We’re gonna remember how f*cking big he is. He’s gonna be a giant with me’ and Vince is like, ‘Absolutely’ and that’s where it started and then, every match I ever had, I won because of him." (H/T Post Wrestling)

Big Show “@MohamedRealBoy: @IAmJericho Favorite Tag Team Partner in the ring?” — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) July 11, 2012

Chris Jericho and Big Show's first outing as a tag team happened at Night of Champions in 2009, where they defeated the team of Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase. They eventually lost the title to DX at TLC later that year.

Chris Jericho's tag team titles in WWE

Chris Jericho won tag team titles with numerous partners during his WWE career, which includes the likes of The Rock, Edge, Christian, and Chris Benoit, apart from Big Show.

Big Show and Chris Jericho

Jericho also revealed on his podcast that he had "great chemistry" with Big Show and that the two were good friends as well. Jeri-Show reunited a few times after their split in 2010.