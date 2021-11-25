"It's in the politics of the business" – WWE Legend comments on the possibility of a dream match between Charlotte Flair and top AEW star

Ric Flair provided his thoughts on a potential match between Charlotte Flair and AEW star Britt Baker.

During a recent edition of Ric Flair's WOOOOO Nation Uncensored podcast, The Nature Boy praised the reigning AEW Women's Champion. Flair said that Baker is a nice person and wished her nothing but the best.

Flair added that he'd love to see a match between his daughter, Charlotte Flair and Britt Baker. However, the multi-time world champion is aware of how everything relies on the politics of the business.

The Nature Boy noted that a potential match between the two current women's champions is in the hands of two great owners, Tony Khan, and Vince McMahon:

"She's [Britt Baker] once again a very nice person but, you know, I wish her nothing but the best. But I would love to see all that happen, you know what I mean? Everything, you know, it's in the politics of the business. It's in the hands of the two great owners, Tony and Vince."

Charlotte Flair recently lost a huge singles match to Becky Lynch

At Survivor Series 2021, Charlotte Flair opened the card with Becky Lynch. The two women went back and forth and put together an incredible match.

However, the finish saw The Man sneak a victory against Charlotte, Heading into the bout, there were reports of real-life heat between Flair and Lynch, courtesy of The Queen going off-script during a title exchange segment between the two.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Following the loss to Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair could get into a feud with Sasha Banks on SmackDown. The Queen could defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against The Boss in the future, but nothing has been confirmed.

A former WWE star is open to the idea of wrestling in AEW. Click here for more.

Edited by Abhinav Singh