WWE legend compares AEW star's first title challenge to his match against Bret Hart

Kevin Nash recently compared the Hangman Page-Bryan Danielson AEW World Heavyweight Championship bout to his match against Bret Hart for the WWE Championship.

At the 1995 Royal Rumble, Nash defended his WWE Championship against Hart in a 28-minute match. Shawn Michaels, Jeff Jarrett, Owen Hart, Bob Backlund, and The Roadie interfered in the bout. When the referee regained consciousness, he couldn't control the chaos that ensued, thus declaring a draw.

In his Kliq This podcast, Nash brought up the Page-Danielson AEW World Championship match and remembered his 1995 match with The Hitman. For those unaware, The Anxious Millennial Cowboy had his first title defense against The American Dragon on December 15, 2021, in a 60-minute time limit draw.

"I always like to watch how people handle, when they make somebody champion for the first time and that Hangman [Adam Page] became a champion for AEW. I see where they’re going to have Bryan Danielson fight him. They went like f***ing a draw and I said, 'Ooh. Royal Rumble. That f***ing match I had with Bret 29 run-ins.' It’s like, my first f*cking title defense is a f***ing draw. Like, wow. Way to put the f***ing bank behind me." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

How would you have booked the ending? Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page for the #AEW World Championship ends in a Draw!How would you have booked the ending? Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page for the #AEW World Championship ends in a Draw!How would you have booked the ending? https://t.co/TjrZcytKxy

In the first Dynamite of 2022, Page finally defeated Danielson in a 29-minute slugfest at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

What is Hangman Page currently up to in AEW?

Hangman Page lost his world title to CM Punk at Double or Nothing. From there, he was involved in a few singles matches against David Finlay and Silas Young in the build-up to Forbidden Door.

At the June 26 event, Page competed in a four-way match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. However, he was unsuccessful as Jay White retained his title.

Denise 'Hollywood Superstar' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo the look threw me off lol NO LIE IT TOOK MY BRAIN A HOT SECOND TO RECOGNIZE THAT THAT WAS HANGMAN PAGEthe look threw me off lol #AEWDynamite NO LIE IT TOOK MY BRAIN A HOT SECOND TO RECOGNIZE THAT THAT WAS HANGMAN PAGE 😂😂😂😂 the look threw me off lol #AEWDynamite https://t.co/sUEDsnUGfC

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy's latest match was at Royal Rampage on July 1 Rampage for the number one contendership of the Interim AEW World Championship. House of Black's Brody King won the battle royal.

Last week on Dynamite, Page was seen texting before his interview with Tony Schiavone. In a previous episode of Being the Elite, Matt Jackson drafted a message of reconciliation for Hangman but immediately deleted it.

It would be interesting to see if those sequences are intertwined and if a potential reunion of Page with The Elite would materialize in the future.

What are your thoughts on Kevin Nash's comparison of his match with Bret Hart to Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE star is reluctant to manage Brock Lesnar. Here's the reason why.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far