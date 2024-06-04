WWE legend confesses he was not medically cleared to wrestle Randy Orton; admits being unhappy

Randy Orton was involved in some high-profile feuds during the pandemic era. WWE legend Christian Cage recently opened up about his brief program with The Apex Predator.

On the June 15 episode of RAW in 2020, The Viper challenged Captain Charisma to an unsanctioned match following his victory over The Rated-R Superstar at Backlash.

Despite being retired for nearly six years, Cage accepted Orton's challenge to return to the ring for one more match. Before the match could begin, Ric Flair tried to talk Christian Cage out of getting involved, but the latter resisted, and it cost him the match. The Nature Boy gave him a low blow, allowing The Viper to deliver a punt kick to Captain Charisma to pick up the win.

Trending

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Christian Cage revealed that he was not medically cleared to compete in the match. The AEW star felt unhappy that night as he thought he could have done more:

“I was not. [But you took a punt?] Probably not the smartest thing to do, but there were ways around it at the time in the Performance Center. So that’s what we did. But I was not happy about that day, because I felt that I could do more. And then when the ratings came in, it was the highest-rated show in a long time. I was like, wow, people really thought I was gonna wrestle and they were excited to see me wrestle. I feel like I kind of let them down," said Cage.

The star continued:

"So that was another thing that was in my head that is this how I want to go out? It was unsanctioned. Do I want that to be the last memory people have of me being in the ring?”

What's next for Randy Orton in WWE?

Randy Orton was last seen in action against Gunther during the finals of the King of the Ring tournament at the namesake Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia.

The match saw a controversial finish as The Ring General pinned The Legend Killer while his shoulder was up. Following the outcome, Triple H teased a rematch between the two men in the future.

Expand Tweet

However, the bout is unlikely to take place anytime soon as Randy Orton is on the sidelines with an injury.

The 44-year-old stalwart was banged up during the finals, as he was facing issues with his knees and back. It will be a while before we see the SmackDown Superstar back on television.

It remains to be seen when Randy Orton will be cleared to compete in the ring.