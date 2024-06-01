WWE addresses Randy Orton injury; says what's next for the Viper

Randy Orton is out at this time with an injury. The star suffered an injury at the King and Queen of the Ring show in Saudi Arabia. Now, the company has addressed his injury and let fans know what's next.

During the King of the Ring final match between Randy Orton and Gunther, it appeared that the two stars would be going at it with all they had to determine the winner of the tournament. With the added condition that the King of the Ring would be getting a new title shot at SummerSlam for the major title, things were more intense than ever.

Both stars gave it all they had but going into the match, Orton's knee was already hurt. He hurt it further during a Powerslam, tweaking it, and Gunther would then focus on it further making an already existing issue worse. On top of that, the match didn't go well with Orton's shoulder staying up for the pin that called the bout. Triple H has said that there may be a rematch down the line, as a result, when Orton recovers from his injury.

Trending

Now, on SmackDown, the controversy of the ending was addressed, and then WWE further said what was happening with Orton. They said that he was at home recovering from the injury. On top of that, they spoke about what would be next for the Viper when it came to the injury to his knee. It seems that there will be a rematch between him and Gunther when The Viper feels better.

Expand Tweet

Michael Cole officially said on behalf of WWE that Orton's knee was being evaluated by a specialist. With that being the case, fans will have to wait to see when he recovers and can enter a ring again to compete.

Triple H confirmed Randy Orton was injured

After King of the Ring, when asked about the controversial ending to the final match, Triple H said that he had also seen that Randy Orton's shoulders were not pinned to the mat.

He added that Orton was injured and that it would be a while before he could wrestle in the ring, but when he returned, the rematch between him and Gunther was possible.

It remains to be seen how that pans out in the near future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback