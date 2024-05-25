Triple H confirms major WWE star is hurt following King and Queen of the Ring

Triple H has commented on an injury to a major WWE Superstar that took place at King and Queen of the Ring. The King of Kings currently serves as WWE's Chief Content Officer.

Byron Saxton caught up with Triple H following the premium live event today and the veteran discussed the controversial finish to the final of the King of the Ring tournament.

Gunther emerged victorious but Randy Orton's shoulders were not down during the pinfall. However, Orton was seen limping following the match and Triple H confirmed that The Viper was banged up during the interview after the show.

"I think, having seen Randy (Orton) back here (backstage), he is pretty banged up, both his knee and his back. I think it is going to be a moment or two before he is ready to step back into the ring with Gunther, but when he is, let's go," said Triple H. [From 01:32 - 01:47]

Major WWE star comments on Triple H's leadership

AJ Styles has shared what it is like working under Triple H and praised the WWE veteran for his leadership in the company.

Speaking with Shak Wrestling's Shakiel Mahjouri earlier this month, The Phenomenal One said that The Cerebral Assassin cares about what the wrestlers need to succeed. Styles also shared that it is very easy to communicate with the 54-year-old to make sure things turn out right on television.

"He's [Triple H] smart and he really cares and that's what we need. We need someone who not only wants to put on a great product but cares about the people that is working for him and doing their best. Sometimes we hit a wall, we're not sure exactly what they [WWE] want or what they want us to do, and just having that communication to say, 'Hey man, this is what I need,' and it just flips like that and you understand, you get it," he said. [From 15:10 to 15:32]

Randy Orton missed over a year of action with a back issue before returning last year. Only time will tell if The Legend Killer is forced to miss any time following Kind and Queen of the Ring.

