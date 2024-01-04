WWE legend confesses he wants to get into acting

Many WWE Superstars have tried their hand at acting, which is only natural, as pro wrestling is a form of live theater. While only a few have made successful leaps into Hollywood, it remains a common career aspiration for wrestling talent, including WWE legend and current AEW star Matt Hardy.

The older Hardy brother has appeared in a number of reality shows and had a cameo in an episode of That 70s Show back in 1999. However, his only movie role to date was in the low-budget horror film Pro Wrestlers vs Zombies, which was partially funded through Kickstarter and distributed by the infamous shock studio Troma Entertainment in 2013.

Speaking on the most recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former WWE Superstar confessed that he would like to try his hand at acting somewhere down the line, presumably when his wrestling career has wrapped up:

"I’m still doing wrestling while I can do it, but I mean, I think that would be, it would be a cool change of pace, especially how you have to get a lot more subtle and kind of tune it down a notch because wrestling, we play to everybody in the venue and there’s a lot of overacting in pro wrestling, obviously. I dig that, and I think it is very fun. I haven’t thought about it, but do I think it would be something that would be fun to experiment with later on? Yeah, for sure." [h/t Wrestling Headlines]

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy is starting 2024 with fitness in mind

Physique is an important part of being a WWE Superstar – or a wrestler in general. In order to look the part, many stars adhere to strict diets and workout regimens. However, with age comes increased difficulty in maintaining enviable physiques.

Matt Hardy seems to focus on health and fitness as he kicks off the new year. The legendary star took to X yesterday and posted his weight as of January 1, 2024, indicating that he's on a journey of physical fitness.

The 49-year-old showed off his physique in his tweet, which you can check out below:

Matt Hardy hasn't been a featured talent in AEW as of late, but the extreme star is still wrestling alongside his brother Jeff Hardy on Dynamite and Rampage now and then.

Do you think Matt Hardy has what it takes to succeed in the acting world? What kind of role would you like to see him play? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!