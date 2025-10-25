WWE legend on controversial Jon Moxley incident in AEW: "By no means do I think that this is the worst"

  • home icon
By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 25, 2025 00:45 GMT
A WWE veteran defended the recent controversial spot involving the former AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley. The veteran also admitted that it was not the greatest thing that he has seen.

A recent questionable spot featuring Jon Moxley has been assessed by the WWE legend, Matt Hardy. Matt was signed with AEW from 2020 to 2024 and currently performs in TNA. At WrestleDream 2025, Moxley squared off against Darby Allin in a hellacious 'I Quit' match, which featured many brutal spots.

The most controversial spot happened to be when Moxley put Darby Allin's head into a fish tank filled with water and tried to suffocate him. People all over social media had mixed reactions regarding the same, and now Matt Hardy gave his thoughts as well.

Speaking on his Extreme Life podcast, Matt Hardy admitted that while the fish tank spot was not the greatest, it was certainly not the worst thing AEW has ever done:

"I saw the spot and by no means do I think that this is the worst thing that AEW has ever done... Sure it’s not the greatest thing I’ve seen on TV but I mean you can say that from TNA, you can say that from WWE. There’s been incidents that have happened across all these places where there’s been controversial things that kids should not try at home," said Matt. [H/T WrestleTalk]
Jon Moxley got disqualified in his latest AEW match

After he suffered a loss against Darby Allin in the 'I Quit' match at WrestleDream 2025, Jon Moxley wrestled Kyle O'Reilly on AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday. While the match was going good, Moxley shockingly hit the referee with an elbow and got disqualified. This led to a brawl between Death Riders and The Conglomeration.

After the huge setback at WrestleDream, it remains to be seen what's next for Moxley and the Death Riders.

