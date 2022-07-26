"It's phony looking" - WWE legend lashes out at Chris Jericho's stipulation-based match against top AEW star on Dynamite

WWE legend Jim Cornette recently lambasted Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston's bout in the main event last week at AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Week 2.

The Wizard and The Mad King were involved in a Barbed Wire Everywhere match during the latest episode of Dynamite. During the match, Jericho returned his Painmaker character. He outsmarted Kingston with a Judas Effect with barbed wire wrapped around his shoulders.

However, there were notable mistakes, such as The Painmaker's blading being caught on camera and Tay Conti's inability to unlock the shark cage. The latter resulted in Jericho Appreciation Society members sneaking through the bars.

During an episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, former WWE manager Jim Cornette thought the match was the worst thing AEW has ever done. The WWE legend outright slammed the overall concept, saying it was a sham and that The Mad King should've won.

"It [the Barbed Wire Everywhere match] was embarrassing, it's phony looking. Obviously outlaw, wrong guy won. All the gimmicks misfired, didn't work, wouldn't whatever the case. Guy broke his own nose. What the f**k else could they have done to... in one segment to f**k anything else up?" [10:55 - 11:16]

After the match, Kingston delivered on his promise to hurt the Painmaker as he sent him into spider web wires.

Another WWE legend fired a jab at Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston's match on AEW Dynamite

Aside from Jim Cornette, former WWE star Road Dogg also gave his take on the barbed wire everywhere match on AEW Dynamite.

The former tag team champion took to Twitter to note a glaring mistake he noticed. He stressed that Tay Conti could not open the cage and said that AEW forgot to have Conti practice the spot.

Brian G. James @BrianRDJames @BrianGulish So they paid attention to that detail but then forgot to have the girl rehearse opening the cage @BrianGulish So they paid attention to that detail but then forgot to have the girl rehearse opening the cage

The Chris Jericho-Eddie Kingston saga is ongoing as they have potentially reached the ultimate lengths of their animosity towards each other. With All Out just a month away, it remains to be seen whether the feud will spill over into the pay-per-view.

