"Don’t say that out loud" - WWE veteran takes a massive dig at Chris Jericho's recent match in AEW

According to WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg, Chris Jericho's highly anticipated "barbed wire everywhere" match was apparently disappointing.

This week's edition of Dynamite featured the JAS leader battling Eddie Kingston in a singles match. As stipulated, Jericho's allies were locked up in a shark cage with the keys held by Ruby Soho at ringside. Amid the brutal match, Tay Conti ran out followed by Anna-Jay and attacked Soho. They took the keys and attempted to open the lock to free the Jericho Appreciation Society from the shark cage.

However, the 27-year-old star apparently had trouble unlocking the cage, which prompted the JAS members to simply escape through the cage bars. This detail was recently bought up by Road Dogg.

The WWE veteran took to Twitter to take a dig at the botched spot.

"So they paid attention to that detail but then forgot to have the girl rehearse opening the cage."

Replying to a fan comment which called the entire match a disaster, Road Dogg further made a cheeky statement about AEW.

"Don’t say that out loud. They’ll come for you."

While Chris Jericho won the violent bout, Eddie Kingston seemingly had the last laugh when he threw the the Wizard on to a web of barbed wire at ringside post-match.

A number of fans agreed with WWE veteran Road Dogg's perspective

Road Dogg was not the only one disappointed with Chris Jericho's match. His sentiment was apparently shared by a number of fans.

However, many Twitter users also believed that the WWE veteran was simply 'salty' about not being hired by AEW, despite his recent interest in the Promotion.

While many expected this match to be the end of Chris Jericho's feud with Eddie Kingston, it seems unclear whether the rivalry will continue further in the coming weeks or not.

