WWE Legend once demanded $3 million for 10 AEW matches; It's 2023, and Tony Khan has still not been able to sign him!

AEW President Tony Khan has managed to sign some of the biggest names in pro wrestling today. Despite having veterans like Chris Jericho, Khan has still not been able to convince Kurt Angle to come on board.

While AEW kickstarted its journey in 2019, this was also notably the last year Angle stepped into the ring. Because of this, unlike today, the veteran could have easily made the jump and been involved in the promotion from the beginning.

During an episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the veteran brought up a conversation he once had with Tony Khan about signing him during AEW's start-up year. However, while Angle considered the move, he wanted three million dollars for only ten matches.

"It’s gonna have to be a substantial amount of money too. I do remember Tony Khan, you know, wanted me to come in and wrestle for him. This was like when they first started. And I said for 10 matches I want 3 million, that’s 300 grand a match." [H/T: ITR Wrestling]

Check out the full clip below:

Earlier this year, Vince Russo expressed his desire to see Kurt Angle make his AEW debut at All In this year. According to the veteran, All Elite Wrestling will draw in more fans if it includes WWE veterans who have never been associated with the promotion.

Missed out on Saturday's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results right here.

Kurt Angle was shocked to see Chris Jericho leave WWE for AEW

Based on Angles' account, he could have been the one to take Jericho's place in All Elite Wrestling had he simply come to a mutually agreed upon deal. Naturally, considering that he's retired today, he might have instead taken on a role similar to Sting's.

During an episode of his The Kurt Angle Show, the veteran recalled how shocked he was to see The Ocho take up a permanent residence in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"I thought Chris Jericho was gonna be a WWE lifer," Angle said. "I never thought he'd ever leave. He left before and I think he went to Japan, but never really signed with another company, at least not since he was in WCW. He was in WWE for the longest time and I never thought he'd leave and go to another company." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Chris Jericho. Jon Moxley.



The debut of AEW on TNT is about to change the wrestling world forever Chris Jericho. Jon Moxley.The debut of AEW on TNT is about to change the wrestling world forever https://t.co/SY1lGvFyta

Several fans online share Angle's sentiments about Chris Jericho and WWE, and some even still hold out hope that he'll return someday. However, perhaps Tony Khan could convince The Wrestling Machine to join Jericho this year.

Poll : 0 votes