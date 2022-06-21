WWE legend discloses why Jeff Hardy didn't participate in major AEW match before arrest

Matt Hardy recently shed light on why he and Jeff Hardy didn't participate at the Casino Battle Royal on the June 8 episode of AEW Dynamite before the latter's arrest.

The said battle royal was to determine the Interim World Title contender, which Kyle O'Reilly won. He then faced Jon Moxley in the main event but was defeated, leading the latter to become the official number one contender. However, it was noted that neither Jeff nor Matt were involved in the June 8 battle royal.

Matt clarified this on his Drinks with Johnny appearance, saying Jeff was resting due to his injuries. After learning that his brother would take some time off, the former HFO leader also decided not to participate.

"Jeff … was taking a couple of weeks off, just to be cleared from the doctor which is why he didn’t compete in that, and then obviously, I chose not to as well. It was an interesting concept though, especially the very shocking announcement that CM Punk had to leave and have surgery," Hardy noted. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Five days later, Jeff Hardy was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) in Volusia County, Florida. The Hardys were initially slated to win the AEW Tag Team Championships, but the plan was nixed following the arrest.

Matt Hardy set the record straight on his AEW future following Jeff Hardy's arrest

On an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former WWE star talked about his future after his brother, Jeff Hardy, was apprehended. Matt had positive talks with Tony Khan and was excited for his AEW career moving forward.

"I had a great conversation with Tony Khan today, just talked with him a little bit so we’ll see. We’ve got a few weeks to work on stuff so I’m just excited for it. It’s very disappointing and heartbreaking that I’m not going to be teaming with my brother [Jeff Hardy]. We want to have this last great run or whatever but I’m going to make the most out of whatever opportunity I am given. I will be positive and optimistic as always."

It remains to be seen whether Matt will return as a singles competitor or in a managerial role. With Jeff currently sidelined, fans will be eager to see how the older Hardy utilizes his in-ring career opportunities.

