"You’re out of here" - WWE legend discloses 'old school' solutions to resolve CM Punk's backstage issues in AEW

WWE veteran Mark Henry has come forth with an "old school version" of solutions to the recent backstage problems between CM Punk and The Elite in AEW by sitting down and talking about it.

By now, the pro-wrestling world is aware of how Tony Khan's Promotion has recently been on shaky grounds. During the post-All Out Media Scrum, CM Punk's comments regarding The Elite, Colt Cabana, and Hangman Page had apparently sparked a big brawl backstage. Following this, an investigation is reported to have been launched to determine the specifics and the next line of action.

In a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry cited how veteran promoter Paul Boesch used to tackle such issues.

“I liked the old school version. Paul Boesch used to move all the furniture out of the way,” remembered Mark Henry. “Put the guys in a room and say, ‘Okay, you can settle it with your fists, or you can pull a couple of these chairs up. Sit down and talk about it. But if you do get into it physically, the one that loses, you’re out of here.’ I like that because 9 times out of 10 the guys usually just pulled chairs up and was like, ‘Man, what the hell?’ They talked it out." (H/T: SEScoops)

Things got physical with CM Punk throwing punches at one member of The Young Bucks and Ace Steel biting Kenny Omega.

As of now, there have been no further updates about the situation backstage in AEW. Sportskeeda will continue to monitor the situation and provide information as they are available.

Mark Henry believes that his solution will solve the problems in AEW conveniently

Adding to his earlier comments, the WWE veteran stated that these issues usually stem from misunderstandings and ego competition.

In the same episode, Mark Henry explained how the old-school method would prevent brawls.

“Then they come out of the room shaking hands. like, ‘Well man that was a misunderstanding?’ ‘Well, you should have said that, we should have talked about this before,’ But prior, these d**k swinging contests make the boys fight each other. You have to be able to put all your prideful things aside. Talk about it and get it out of the way.” (H/T: SEScoops)

Tony Khan certainly has a lot to handle in the coming few weeks. It remains to be seen if he will follow Mark Henry's advice in some capacity in his pursuit to fix the issues in AEW.

Do you agree with Mark Henry's solution? Sound off in the comments below!

