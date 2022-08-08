"Didn't get along too well" - WWE legend reacts to AEW Rampage reference before Jon Moxley's match against promising star

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently reacted to getting namedropped on before Jon Moxley's match against Mance Warner on AEW Rampage.

The Purveyor of Violence faced Warner in a world championship eliminator bout on the latest edition of the Friday night show. During the 33-year-old star's entrance, the commentary team mentioned that Warner hails from Bucksnort, TN, and referenced two of its famous residents, Mantell and Bunkhouse Buck.

Taking to Twitter, Dutch Mantell responded by saying that the Mantells and the Warners "don't get along too well":

"For the eagle eared wrestling fans out there, I got a shoutout on @AEW #Rampage by @JRsBBQ for being the Number One citizen of Buck Snort, TN when they introduced @ManceWarner who hails from the same town. Them damn Warners and Mantells didn’t get along too well. @TonyKhan," tweeted Dutch Mantell.

You can check out the tweet below:

𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 @DirtyDMantell For the eagle eared wrestling fans out there, I got a shoutout on @AEW #Rampage by @JRsBBQ for being the Number One citizen of Buck Snort, TN when they introduced @ManceWarner who hails from the same town. Them damn Warners and Mantells didn’t get along too well. @TonyKhan For the eagle eared wrestling fans out there, I got a shoutout on @AEW #Rampage by @JRsBBQ for being the Number One citizen of Buck Snort, TN when they introduced @ManceWarner who hails from the same town. Them damn Warners and Mantells didn’t get along too well. @TonyKhan

You can check out the full results of AEW Rampage HERE.

Dutch Mantell claimed Mance Warner's recent AEW appearance reminded him of former WWE Tag Team Champion

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, the WWE veteran said that Warner reminded him of Dick Murdoch.

Dutch Mantell liked Mance Warner's no-nonsense attitude and added that he would be a "hell of a babyface."

"You know who the guy reminded me of little bit? Dick Murdoch. As he is wearing those boots, act like he don't give a cr*p. When they get ready for that guy, he will be a hell of a babyface," said Mantell.

The 33-year-old star's match against Jon Moxley was his second bout in Tony Khan's promotion. He made his debut with a convincing victory against Serpentico on the August 3, 2022, edition of AEW Dark: Elevation.

It will be interesting to see whether he gets pushed in All Elite Wrestling in the immediate future and if he manages to continue his promising start in the promotion.

What did you think about Mance Warner's match against Jon Moxley on Rampage? Let us know in the comments section below.

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far